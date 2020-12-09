Lt. Gov. Foley tours ‘vibrant’ Cuming County

WISNER — Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley wrapped up his two-day visit to Cuming County on Tuesday in Wisner, visiting the recently renovated Wisner City Auditorium and the up-and-coming Crown and Grandview housing additions.
On Tuesday, nearly a half-dozen community members welcomed Foley to the Wisner City Auditorium for a celebratory tour. The auditorium renovation was completed late last year and hosts between 10-20 weddings each year, said Cathy Gobar, Wisner City Council president.
Foley said he typically spends two to three days a week visiting communities across the state. About a month ago, he saw an opening in his schedule and contacted David Branch, Wisner’s economic development coordinator, to set up a visit.
“Cuming County — cattle country — is a pretty special place, and so many things happen here,” Foley said. “Manufacturing is important, health care is important, and I’ve gotten a firsthand look at everything the area has to offer. The vibrancy of this area is a big part of what keeps the state going.”
The city auditorium — which was built in 1956 — has served as the site for hundreds of celebrations, community events, town hall meetings, stage productions and craft shows over the years, as well as a crisis relief center following the tornadoes that ravaged the region in 2014.
Renovating the existing auditorium was a topic discussed for several years, but conversations came to a head in 2018; the $1.2 million project was approved in November 2018, and through several grants from local and state organizations, enough funding was obtained to begin construction in early 2019.
The lion’s share of the renovation took place in the main social hall and the kitchen. The existing ceiling was removed to expose rafters overhead.
The concrete wall on the east side of the building was replaced with an expanse of windows, and the interior was given a lighter, brighter look.
Foley, who had made previous trips to Wisner’s auditorium for Nebraska Cattlemen’s dinners, said he was impressed at the “fresh look” of the improved building.
“It’s a project the community should really be proud of,” Foley said. “They did an excellent job with the entire renovation.”
Foley also got a sneak peak of two future housing additions in Wisner — the Crown and Grandview additions.
The Crown project is a 10-home addition along 12th Street in north Wisner that is designed to help families with first-time homeownership. The new homes will be four-bedroom, ranch-style homes with full basements, each with an attached two-car garage.
Branch said that the hope is for concrete to be poured and foundations to be completed at the Crown addition before January, with construction set to be complete later next year.
“It’s been really nice for (Foley) to see that, despite the coronavirus, life is still going on in rural communities,” Branch said. “We have so much going on here, and our two new housing additions exemplify that. It’s been wonderful having the lieutenant governor around this week to see what we’re accomplishing.”
The Grandview addition, located in the northwest part of town near the high school, is a 72-acre piece of land designed for both commercial and residential use.
The plat will be divided into 16 acres of residential lots on the east and 43 acres of light and commercial lots on the west. Rocked roads will bisect the industrial section and paved streets, the residential portion.
Foley also had the opportunity to visit Beemer and West Point during his visit to Cuming County. A highlight of Foley’s visit was his tour of the Franciscan Healthcare Center in West Point.
“For a town of 3,500 people, they have such an amazing health care facility,” Foley said. “It’s so important — not only for the vibrancy of that town — but for the surrounding area. They’ve got an incredible physical therapy unit, and it says something to have that high quality of health care available in this particular area, so people aren’t always having to make the drive to Omaha or Lincoln.”
Foley said he didn’t know how soon he’d return to Cuming County, but the trips he’s made to the area always draw him back.
“Each time I come here, there is always something new and exciting,” he said.