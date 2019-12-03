The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors took action against a farmer who remains noncompliant with LENRD procedures.
Brian Buckner, NRD assistant general manageer, said a single individual remains noncompliant even after several warnings from the NRD.
Cease and desist orders were approved at last month’s meeting, but Buckner said they needed to be rescinded and subsequently reissued with new language that would put restrictions on operators in violation until they do comply.
The cease and desist orders were issued to farmers who failed to submit Phase 2 and 3 reports from the 2018 growing season, which were due in March.
Buckner explained the process that leads to a cease and desist order. If the required paperwork isn’t received on time, the NRD staff sends out multiple letters asking for compliance. If after several attempts they don’t receive a reply, a certified letter is approved by the board and sent out, which was done in September in this case. Then, a cease and desist is ordered.
In discussion with staff present at the meeting, it was noted that the individual had been contacted verbally and had said that he was going to comply but simply hadn’t gotten around to it yet.
Buckner said the cease and desist and its punitive measures would remain in place indefinitely until the board voted to lift it at a future meeting.
The board also approved an agreement between the NRD and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a federal program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agreement was already in place, and this the third time it has been renewed.
The agreement approved by the board states that the two parties will “agree to facilitate cooperation, collaboration and agreement between agencies, landowners and other stakeholders,” and will help the public and local governments “recognize that natural resources are finite and under increasing pressure from a variety of impacts.”
The board received a report from a new NRD staff member: Connor Baldwin, who was hired on Nov. 4 as the Bazile Groundwater Management Area project coordinator. Baldwin is a native of Creighton and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.