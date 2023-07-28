Lower Elkhorn board moves toward completing Battle Creek dam study

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District Board of Directors passed a motion on Thursday night authorizing interim general manager Brian Bruckner to sign a contract with Houston Engineering to complete the Battle Creek Watershed Flood Prevention Operations study, which will include the controversial single dam/levee flood prevention alternative.
Passage of the motion comes after two months of tabling the matter while directors could fully evaluate all of the options for floodwater mitigation in Battle Creek. The NRD board has been considering options for solving the flood problems in Battle Creek for more than a decade.
In his opening remarks on the matter, Bruckner told the directors that the federal Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) was becoming impatient with the board’s delays and that the time had come to make a decision and move forward, one way or the other.
“We’re on an April 1 deadline to get this WFPO done, and the NRCS is getting very antsy and impatient with us. … It’s time for us to move.”
Throughout the lengthy discussions on the issue, directors remained divided.
“So, if we don’t approve to incorporate this study, my belief is this is dead in the water. We just turned our back on Battle Creek,” said director Gary Loftis.
Loftis said that while all members had said they wanted to find a solution for the recurrent flooding in Battle Creek, the board's vote on the motion would ultimately show the community what its intentions really were. He urged his fellow members to “... put your money where your mouth is,” when it came time to vote.
Director Jerry Allemann, who has long opposed the single dam alternative, said he believes there is another option that would solve the problem in Battle Creek without having to use valuable farm land to build the structure.
“I guess I disagree, Gary. I’ve got a sheet here from April of 2022. It’s ... a plan for a single levee … and the total is $25 million,” Allemann said. “I read on Google that 170 acres of farm ground disappears every hour in this country. So someday we’re going to be buying our food someplace else, I think.”
Allemann has maintained his stance that any WFPO plan that calls for taking land from farm producers to build a dam is not a viable solution.
Director Chad Korth also spoke in favor of hiring Houston Engineering to complete the WFPO study, saying the NRD already had funds set aside to pay the $351,000 bill that will come after the study is complete.
After discussion of the motion for more than an hour, the motion passed in a 9-6 vote. The decision to vote for the motion was obviously tough for many of the directors, who paused for thought as their names were called.
Also on hand was NRD attorney Don Blankenau, who answered directors’ questions about the possibility of utilizing eminent domain to procure the land needed for the dam, as well as the legalities that might be involved.