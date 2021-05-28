Loved ones finally get chance to say goodbye

Delayed grief. Struggle to find closure. For the past 14 months, many families were unable to gather with loved ones to celebrate the life or mourn the death of those who died during the pandemic. With a sense of normalcy now returning, some area funeral home directors are working with families to get the sense of closure, even if it is delayed.
Todd Stonacek said Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk has helped put together about 20 gatherings that initially were delayed by COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s been great getting out of it,” Stonacek said of the restrictions. “Families can finally gather again.”
Stonacek said when the restrictions were in full force, a loved one’s access to a dying family member was strictly limited in many cases, especially when it came to those in the hospitals or the nursing homes.
“It was tough on the families to say their goodbyes,” Stonacek said.
Funeral restrictions during the early days of the pandemic allowed only 10 people to be in attendance at the service. Stonacek said his family’s funeral chapels did what they could to create accommodations for the situation.
“We had a lot of services at cemeteries, where people could gather on the perimeter,” he said. “We had a loud speaker we set up so people could hear, and we would do Facebook Live and have it on our webpage, too.”
But the accommodations made during the pandemic did not provide the same comfort to surviving friends and family members that pre-pandemic services offered.
“I’m used to providing a place for people to celebrate, to remember somebody. When we had all of those restrictions, we couldn’t do any of that stuff,” said Erik Gamerl of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
Gamerl said delaying funerals or memorials until restrictions lifted created a disruption in the grieving process for many and, in some cases, survivors now have opted not to conduct a public service for the deceased.
Jason Minnick, owner of Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner, said he has helped about 15 families carry out services that were delayed and has about that many remaining to be done.
“The difficult thing that I have seen is they’ve grieved a loss initially. In some instances, it’s been well over a year since they’ve been able to gather or do anything, and so then they’re re-experiencing that grief all over again a year later,” Minnick said.
Still, he added, there is immense value in gathering with family and loved ones to remember or honor someone who has died — whether during a formal service or an informal get-together.
“The opportunity to finally grieve that loss is good for all of the families,” Minnick said. “There is that sense of relief that they finally can grieve with everybody together, but it’s still not the same as prior to COVID.”