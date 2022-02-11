Relationships are like standardized tests: You can study all of the guides, but that in no way ensures that you will get a passing score. Sometimes the problem simply is that you haven’t colored in the circle completely.
Still, practice tests do help. So, with Valentine’s Day coming up, I thought I’d give you a multiple-choice practice test on love. Answers are at the end of the column.
1. The most popular flowers to give on Valentine’s Day are (a) blue roses, (b) red roses or (c) dandelions.
2. Zsa Zsa Gabor was married (a) just one time, (b) nine times or (c) more than 22 times.
3. Daniel Chase was (a) the person who came up with the idea of printing messages on candy, the precursor to conversation hearts; (b) the person who invented Hallmark greeting cards that sing love songs when you open them or (c) the person who created pens filled with liquid and floating shiny hearts.
4. On your first anniversary, you should give your loved one something made of (a) paper, (b) silver or (c) leather.
5. Animals that are monogamous and mate for life include (a) collie dogs, (b) honey bees or (c) black vultures.
6. The song “I Will Always Love You” was (a) written by Whitney Houston and famously sung by Kenny Rogers, (b) written by Dolly Parton and famously sung by Whitney Houston or (c) written by Kenny Rogers and famously sung by Dolly Parton.
7. Lovebugs are (a) a type of cherry tomato, (b) a species of fly or (c) the term for month-old platypus babies.
8. Attraction releases high levels of (a) dopamine, (b) endocrine or (c) thyroxine.
9. The holiday boasting the most candy sales is (a) Valentine’s Day, (b) Thanksgiving or (c) Easter.
10. The most popular month for weddings is (a) March, (b) September or (c) December.
11. The couple who have only ever been married to each other is (a) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, (b) Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick or (c) Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.
12. The person who said, “We are most alive when we’re in love” was (a) Johnny Carson, TV personality; (b) Barack Obama, former U.S. president or (c) John Updike, author and literary critic.
13. The most popular shape for a diamond in an engagement ring is (a) round, (b) square or (c) pear.
14. The number of questions on this test reflects (a) the fact that the 14th Amendment guaranteed love to all Americans; (b) the fact that 14 is the maximum number of golf clubs a person can carry in his/her bag, and golf is considered by Americans to be the most romantic sport or (c) Valentine’s Day occurs on Feb. 14 every year.
Answers: (1) b, (2) b, (3) a, (4) a, (5) c, (6) b, (7) b, (8) a, (9) c, (10) b, (11) b, (12) c, (13) a, and (14) c.
If you didn’t ace this, don’t despair. This is just the first part of your test. The second part is worth 86 points, and you can score all of those points by expressing your love to someone on Valentine’s Day. See? No one has to fail at love.
