I know that my husband loves me. The cantaloupe told me so.
My husband doesn’t really do elaborate gestures. Even if he were not afraid of heights, he would never rent an airplane to write “I love you” in the sky with smoke. And even if money were no object, he would never think about contacting an auto company to craft a specially made pink pickup for me and have it hand-delivered, wrapped with a “ginormous” magenta bow — despite the fact that he knows there are no limits to what I would adore in pink.
But he is not without romantic bones in his body. His modus operandi happens to be down-to-earth, genuine, often spur-of-the-moment expressions of affection: presentations of wildflowers picked on his way to the house at the end of the day, pink coveralls (yes, to do chores, but, still, they are pink!) he happened to see in a catalog, a handmade tree swing waiting for me when I arrived home on the last day of a job — that sort of thing.
And so it was with the melon.
He went on a trip to a nearby town to get iron for a project, and he took the pickup and a 32-foot-long flatbed trailer to haul the supplies.
On the way home, he happened to pass by a fruit/vegetable stand set up in the parking lot of a coffee shop. And he happened to notice that the vendors were selling cantaloupes.
I adore cantaloupe. It is one of my favorite foods. And if you think any melon will do, think again. I strongly dislike watermelon and am rather lukewarm about honeydew. But cantaloupe, aka muskmelon — that is a superior treat in my palate book.
Naturally, I happen to (perversely) enjoy a fruit whose season is relatively short, and a fruit for which the pursuit of perfection is challenging. The melons can’t be too hard or too mushy, and they have to be very sweet. Yes, yes, I know — just call me Goldilocks.
Farmers’ markets are generally the best places to find superior muskmelons, and we don’t get to them too often, so my husband decided that a stop was in order.
Normally, it would have been a quick, easy way to gain a few spousal brownie points. Not so much, though, with a trailer.
Do you drive a compact car and wonder why truck drivers are always encroaching on your space when you’re stopped at a light and they are turning into the lane next to you? Do you curse your luck (or the truck driver) when it happens? I was certainly one of those unsympathetic ones until the first time I was with my husband when he was driving a pickup with a trailer attached and realized how much room he needed to maneuver.
The particular place where this farmers’ market was set up did not have a premium on space, so my husband had to park at a gas station nearby.
He examined the selection of cantaloupes and picked one that looked promising, his only purchase as that was the sole reason for stopping.
At home, he presented the cantaloupe to me. I patiently let it ripen for several days before tearing into it. It was delicious. Well worth the wait and large enough to last for a number of meals.
Greeting cards. Flowers. Skywriting. There are lots of ways to express love — but some are sweeter than others.
