My name is Maddox Weckerle-Dietz, and I am a senior at Norfolk Senior High School. One of my earliest childhood memories is sitting in bed, sleepy-eyed, as my parents read me bedtime stories. From the pages arose mighty castles, glittering dragons and hideous trolls. In another childhood memory, I am sitting on a library chair, concentrated, as I clumsily stumble through the pages of my first chapter book. In yet another memory, I am writing my first story, a tale about a young girl who goes on an international spy mission. Through castles and chapter books and covert missions, I learned the power of words. Now, I harness this power by reading, writing, and performing. I am the President of the Speech Team and a student journalist for the Norfolk Daily News. I am also the President of National Honors Society and Junior State of America — a student civic education and engagement club — where I use the power of words to lead my peers. I am looking forward to further developing my writing, and the power of words, through 20 Below.
In other news
WAYNE — Just when it seemed like momentum had swung in favor of Battle Creek, host Wayne pushed the pendulum back.
OAKLAND — No. 1 Class C-rated Oakland-Craig held serve against No. 2 rated West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on its home court Thursday night in four sets in a best-of-five sets match, 25-9, 17-25, 25-14 and 25-19.
MADISON — A convicted felon took a plea deal Friday in district court that will likely put him behind bars for an extended period.
Hello, my name is Alexis Wuestewald. I am a senior that attends Guardian Angel Central Catholic in West Point. In school activities, I am on the dance team, one act stage crew and the speech team.
HUMPHREY — It appears that attitudes have changed.
Hi, I am Kennedy Settje. I go to Leigh High School and am a senior this year. I live in Creston, which is about 10 miles from Leigh. I am from a family of seven. I have an older sister in college, twin sisters who are freshmen and a younger sister in 4th grade. I also have a dog that’s about…
I’ll admit that if you look closely enough — OK, maybe you don’t even have to look all that closely — you’ll see dust bunnies. And sand tracked in on the porch. Oh, yeah, and fingerprints on the windows.
So, in other words, my house is not quite spotless.
OMAHA — The Norfolk High football team traveled to Omaha, entering the game against the Omaha Benson Bunnies on a three-game losing streak in search of its first victory in September, which is what they found in the 24-0 win on Friday.
PIERCE — Class C No. 3 Pierce won for the ninth consecutive time on Thursday with a 26-24, 28-26, 25-8 victory over struggling Lutheran High Northeast at the Pierce High School gymnasium.