When I was little, I used to constantly read. On car rides, during free time at school and as soon as I got home, I always sat down and opened up a book. Books were like what T.V. was to other kids to me; books were a fun distraction. In fact, I am proud to say that I have set the record for my elementary school’s reading program: 1,000 points in book quizzes. It still stands to this day. I bet you didn’t know I was the one to set the record, huh? My point in telling you this is that you probably don’t know a lot about me. I would like to amend this. Let me tell you all about me.
First, let’s start with the basics. My name is Hana K. Miller. The k in my middle name is just that: The letter K. That’s my whole middle name. I live in O’Neill and go to O’Neill High School. I am 16 and a junior in high school. I like to read, as mentioned previously, and I also like to write. In school, I participate in FCCLA, band, One-Acts, speech, track, and am a part of the National Honor Society (NHS). I love all these activities dearly and have learned so much from them.
Now, for some personal, fun facts about me. My favorite animal is cats, and my favorite color is orange. When I was younger, I used to stand in front of the mirror for hours and wiggle my teeth to make them loose enough to fall out: I so desperately wanted that sweet tooth fairy money. That’s a story for another time though.
When I was a kid, I was told that if you swallowed bubble gum, it would stay in your stomach for seven years: I believed this lie up until fifth grade (thanks mom). I thought I was so rebellious as a child when I would stay up late (around an hour after bedtime, 10 p.m.) and read books under my covers with a flashlight. That was until I learned that it was my mother supplying my flashlight every night, however.
Next, life shaping facts about me. I was in Soundsational Singers in grade school, and we got to see Phantom of the Opera live in Omaha. This is what really introduced me to the drama creations of life. I was hooked and obsessed with anything fine arts after that. I used to be in Girl Scouts, and there I learned how to make a fire, tie a knot, and make friends. It was a great time, but I eventually grew out of it. I will never forget the long car rides that prepared me for learning how to love traveling, however.
Lastly, facts that will help you understand my personality. I love fall and winter, and dislike summer and spring. I like to socialize, but need time after interactions to recharge, or I get grumpy. I can be quiet at times, and very talkative at others. I love to make people laugh. It brings me a lot of happiness when I am able to make people around me laugh and smile.
I believe in kindness and open mindedness. It is wasteful and mean to needlessly be mean to others. Equality is important to me, as everyone should be treated equally. You feel so much better after being kind rather than being hateful. There you have it, a way to get to know me. In conclusion, I was a quiet but mischievous kid whose activities changed how they view the world. I’m glad I could meet new people and let them get to know me better. Hopefully you understand me a little better now. That’s all I have for now. Until next time.