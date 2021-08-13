Love for husband is ‘unparalleled’

If I share a secret with you, will you promise not to tell my husband?
Promise, cross your heart and all that stuff?
OK, here goes: I married him because of where he lives.
Sure, sure, I loved him. He was handsome and kind and funny — in other words, he had lots of fine qualities to commend him.
But one of the finest was that he lived in a place without parallel parking.
That was 30-some years ago, and, fortunately, I made an intelligent, calculated decision. Not only is he still handsome, kind and funny, but we still live in the same place — and it still doesn’t have parallel parking.
We live in the country outside of Bassett. The country, of course, has no parallel parking. But even the town is a parking haven. On the main street of our town — as well as all of the neighboring towns — parking is diagonal. Yes, the residential side streets technically require parallel parking, but when have you seen small-town side streets so full of parked cars that you actually had to parallel park? Basically, all you have to do is drive straight alongside the mostly empty curb and park.
I grew up in Maryland in a suburban area where I often had to use my parallel parking skills, if “skills” is a word that can be used with someone who really is not very talented in the parallel parking department.
In fact, I failed my first test for my driver’s license when I was 16 because of the whole parallel parking thing.
In Maryland, we didn’t drive on the streets to take a driver’s test; we went to a department of motor vehicles (DMV) site, which had a dedicated driving course: a manmade “road” that circled around a cement pylon and included a light, a stop sign and, yes, a place to parallel park.
In my defense, I was driving the only vehicle I had at my disposal — my mother’s car, an early 1970s Chrysler. I don’t remember the model, but my mother proudly called it “The Boat.” She felt that large vehicles were a lot safer in a crash.
I almost — but not quite — tested that theory on the day of my (first) driving test. Everything was going smoothly until I came to the end of the DMV “road,” where I was instructed to parallel park.
Nervous to begin with, I positioned the Chrysler and attempted to back into the spot. Unfortunately, I miscalculated and didn’t have room to complete the maneuver and so I had to pull forward and try again. This particular part of the driving test was a timed event — and time was running out. I got nervous on my second — or was it third? — try as I was backing up and, instead of stepping on the brake, hit the accelerator.
Fortunately, the DMV tester was a seasoned guy who’d seen his share of bad parallel parkers, and he readily reached over with his foot and stomped on the brake just before I smashed into the cement pylon.
Needless to say, I did not walk away from the DMV that day with a driver’s license — or my pride.
I have been thinking about this because I plan to take a road trip to visit my daughter soon. My daughter, like my husband, has many fine qualities, but …
She used to live in Texas, where her apartment complex boasted a spacious parking lot. However, she recently moved (without consulting me!) to a residential area of Chicago, where I will have to — yes, you guessed it — parallel park.
