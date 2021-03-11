LAUREL — Downtown revitalization, educating community on a school bond and fundraising for a new community center — oh my.
There’s never a dull moment in the Cedar County community of Laurel, and newly appointed mayor Keith Knudsen agrees.
“We have a lot going on, and that’s thanks to the economic development directors we’re fortunate to have had working for us in the past and currently,” Knudsen said.
Before becoming mayor, Knudsen had been on the city board in recent years and was involved in many community projects. The biggest one in recent years will be completing a $4 million downtown revitalization project.
That project includes storefronts, storm sewer, streets and sidewalks in a two-to-four-block stretch in the business district.
Christine Rasmussen is the current economic development director and never sits still. Working on the downtown revitalization has been a huge process, including acquiring grants for the project.
While completing those processes, the community also has been fundraising for a new community center on the east end of the business district with a price tag of $300,000. Construction could begin this summer.
But the local residents aren’t content to complete just these two noteworthy community additions but also recognize that the growing school district has needs to be addressed. A bond was floated last year for more than $20 million to complete several upgrades to the current facility, but supporters saw it fail by a narrow margin.
The school board will continue to educate and inform district patrons about a second go-around, working hard to realize success for necessary improvements.
Rasmussen said she is especially excited to see the business district thriving as well. Business transition is vital and two local businesses changed hands, keeping the downtown storefronts filled and remaining open. The local floral shop has a new owner, and the community is excited to see a new couple move to the community and take over the local grocery store in March.
But, wait, there’s more.
In recent years, a meat market opened along Highway 20 running through Laurel. That business made a move to a downtown location, leaving a new building vacant. It wasn’t vacant for long as interest for some type of eating establishment began to grow.
“We would sit around and talk about how there wasn’t a place to eat,” Jessie Erikson said. “One day some of us decided to do something about it.”
Erikson and her husband, Justin, joined up with another local couple, Scott and Christy Taylor, to bring a new eating opportunity to the community. The Scoop opened after Thanksgiving, bringing burgers, fries, several ice cream options including an ice cream treat called “Chaos” and a weekly special like a Philly cheesesteak sandwich.
“We moved back to Laurel when my husband took a job as a seed dealer in the area,” Erikson said. “We were raised here and realized we wanted to move back home.”
Erikson has worked as a graphic designer in the past and in accounting at Wayne State College so food service is a whole new arena.
“Never in a million years did I ever dream I would own a restaurant, but here I am,” Erikson said, laughing. “It’s going very well, and certainly highway traffic is good.”
A flavor burst machine allows the new owners to offer eight different flavors of ice cream, and ice cream cakes are also another new item they are excited to bring to Laurel.
“We seem to be able to attract a lot of young people, many of them professionals who can work from home and have young school-age kids,” Knudsen said. “We have a community of great people, growing our school and watching the town grow.”¶
Jessie Erikson is ready to serve customers at The Scoop, which opened after Thanksgiving in Laurel.