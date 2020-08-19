Lots to learn about moving dirt

I am in possession of my first tractor, which is kind of a big deal since I’ve been tractorless all the years I grew up on a farm and while married to a farmer.
It took me a while to get my own tractor, although this one is a bit smaller than the other ones around the farm. Actually, this tractor isn’t much larger than a lawn tractor, but it doesn’t have a mower underneath it and it does have a loader bucket on the front so it qualifies.
With the extra lawn work we’ve been doing this summer, our four-wheeler just wasn’t cutting it as you can’t really haul a lot of things on a rack on the front of the ATV.
I have been loading items into a wagon pulled behind the four-wheeler, but I still had to shovel them in and out of the wagon, so I suggested it was high time I had a tractor.
First we had a few things to decide, like does my tractor need a cab?
In the winter it would be nice for clearing snow off the driveway (something I could now do), but unless you’ve got a great fan or air conditioning, the cab would be beastly hot in the summer.
Tractor cabs were out but a loader bucket was a required add-on.
The other girls in the family who are home for the summer chimed in about wanting a tractor that was user-friendly, so they came along with me when we went to the implement dealers to test drive tractors.
We sat on ones that seemed to be too little to be worth anything and then we sat on others that were a bit intimidating.
The tractor we settled on was just right as it was so user friendly it would nearly move the dirt itself.
We’ve been loving our 32 horsepower tractor only after a little bit of practice using it. It seems that it likes us to be seated at all times. You learn to put it into neutral after it shuts off by itself 10 times.
Mostly I’m still learning how to use the loader controls. Tom showed me how to tell if the bucket is level with the ground or if it’s tipped up, but it’s taken me a long time to remember which way the lever has to be pulled to make the loader do what it’s supposed to do.
It’s a lot of trial and error which means sometimes the load of dirt I scoop and lift up is immediately dumped out again but I’m getting better at the loader controls.
Even with the slow learning curve, I’ve been able to move a lot of dirt and rocks the last couple of weeks, which makes me think I should have had a tractor years ago.