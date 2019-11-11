Lots of changes during your high school years

My name is Anna Wooldrik, I am a senior in high school, and I plan on attending college this fall. This is my last year with my family, taking part in high school events, and living in my home town of West Point. As I look back on my last four years, I have changed dramatically.
As a freshman, I was a 15-year-old who was nervous to start high school. In retrospect, I would give my younger self advice on how to navigate the next four years of high school. My first piece of wisdom to impart on my freshman self would be to enjoy all the activities that high school has to offer. This includes extracurriculars that I am personally involved with such as choir, band and speech. Also, I would advise myself to appreciate going to football games on Friday nights, spending time with my friends, and driving down to watch my school at state basketball. These experiences can be a fun way to support the school and bond with your peers.
I know it seems like the four years will persist for an age. However, this time will hasten by faster than you would believe. You will soon be experiencing your last homecoming, football game and volleyball match. Just enjoy it while it lasts. Trust me when I say you will soon miss it and wish you could go back.
I would also tell a younger Anna to put forth great effort into my classes and activities. As a freshman, you don’t realize the impact that your school engagement level can have on your future. You will regret not giving your energy when the classes are easier. The coursework will only get more difficult.
Remember that there is a future after high school. Enjoy the fleeting four years you have there, but see that there is an entire lifetime after this period. Consider this in the decisions you make, but don’t let it paralyze you. The future is important, but strive to live in the present. Hold onto the memories, but fully participate in the new opportunities that come your way.
A final, most important, word of advice is to be kind to everyone. As you mature throughout high school, you will learn to appreciate your classmates. It is not worth having petty disagreements with your peers. So, younger me, please be kind to your classmates, and don’t be afraid to be known for your helpfulness to others. Be friendly to students younger than you and respect your teachers. Learn to rise above small issues to see the bigger picture. Basically, strive to become the best version of yourself every day because that is a decision that you will never regret.