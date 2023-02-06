Whether it is the car, the microwave or simply the wheel, history has seen many inventions that have had a substantial impact on our current way of life. And 2023 is going to be a notable year when it comes to new gadgets.
The CES convention in Las Vegas has displayed numerous new products we can look forward to seeing on the market in the coming years. Some items, such as an AI-driven baby stroller, will improve domestic life. However, there were also inventions that could have a considerable impact on methods of global communication.
MSN notes in a recent article that TCL’s new RayNeo X2 AR glasses can “translate conversations in real time.” This new gadget aims to turn foreign speakers’ words into moment-by-moment translated text. The glasses are able to pick up words from say, a Chinese speaker, and translate them to written English displayed on the lenses of the viewer. The RayNeo X2 AR lenses look like something out of a futuristic spy movie, yet with the frame and structure of a typical pair of glasses. Although they are rather bulky, and in the beginning stages of development, the glasses will be on the market later this year.
To me, this invention doesn’t just signal the progression of AI technology, but it also will provide a unique method of intercultural communication. From a civilian standpoint, these glasses are a glimpse into a future where traveling isn’t met with a language barrier. Tourists may be able to walk into any city and understand any language. Asking a native for directions surely would be less stressful as a foreigner, and non-native speakers would retain the safety net of real-time translation. The possibilities of AI technology in this application are endless.
On the other hand, from a political and business standpoint, these glasses might signify a new era in formal communication. Development of this technology may lead to a world where translators aren’t heavily relied on when discussing world-altering events. Direct communication, from world leader to world leader, would change how current intercultural decisions are made.
Humankind’s fate is shaped by the inventions we create. In the future, inventions like the RayNeo X2 AR glasses may change the state of travel and political discourse as we know it. But, without the inventions prior, like prescription eyeglasses, computers and Bluetooth, this simply wouldn’t be possible. We must pay homage to our history, so we can continue to progress going forward. Technology has been the driving force behind cultural progression, and inventions made in 2023 will not be an exception.