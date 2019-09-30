Traveling has always been something that I’ve wanted to do. My family usually takes a vacation every summer.

This past summer, we went up to the Black Hills and saw Mount Rushmore. Of course, the car rides aren’t exactly the most fun part of the trip, but we made it up there and had a great time.

Most of our family vacations are just to places in Nebraska or surrounding states, but I’ve always wanted to travel outside of the U.S.

Europe and St. Lucia (in the Carribbean) are two places that I’ve wanted to visit almost my whole life. They are pretty much complete opposites of each other, but both seem so beautiful and timeless.

I think that traveling is very important. It allows you time to get away for awhile and enjoy the world. It’s good to get to know other places around the world in addition to the place that you live in. Traveling is good for the mind because you don’t have to focus on school, work, or anything stressful that is going on in your life.

Traveling helps people understand other cultures and get to know how other people live. It’s important to get away and live life adventurously.

