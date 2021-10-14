Longtime Render editor retiring

After 25 years as editor and publisher of Render magazine, Tina Caparella is retiring Sunday, Oct. 31. She assumed the role in September 1996 when Render’s first editor/publisher, Frank Burnham, retired after nearly 25 years at the helm.
“I had some pretty big shoes to fill after my grandfather retired, but working with him in various capacities for nearly 20 years prior while also gaining experience at other publications, I was excited to take on the challenge,” Caparella said.
Under Caparella’s leadership, Render went from being primarily distributed in the United States and Canada to now being recognized as the premier global publication for the worldwide rendering industry.
Sharla Ishmael has been named Render editor and publisher beginning with the December 2021 issue. She brings with her years of publishing experience, primarily in the beef industry, most recently as managing editor of The Cattleman, where she helped transform the editorial quality of the 107-year-old flagship publication of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.