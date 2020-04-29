Norfolk High’s Curt Lammers has put a lot of time and effort into teaching and coaching, but he is ready to take a break after 36 years on the sidelines.
"After a while it gets to be more of a job than fun. I still liked doing it, but it was tougher and tougher every year," Lammers said. "It was just time to step away from coaching and teaching, but I'll probably stay active at Norfolk."
Lammers grew up in Kearney, where he attended Kearney High School, and then went to Kearney State, which is now the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
In his first year out of college, he was a study hall teacher and a sophomore coach at Kearney High School before he became an assistant on the boys basketball team.
After five years as an assistant on the boys basketball team, Lammers got his first head-coaching gig at Chappell High School for three years.
Lammers then went to Stanton High School, where he was the boys basketball coach for 10 years. He was also the cross-country coach at Stanton for three years.
But during his time with the Stanton boys basketball team, the Mustangs qualified for the state tournament in 1995 and then they went on to win the state championship in 1996.
"It was a great experience. Everything clicked and worked out," he said.
Lammers was named the Mid-State Conference coach of the year in 1994 and 1996, and he was inducted in Stanton Hall of Fame just a few years later.
His final coaching job landed him at Norfolk High School, where he was part of the boys basketball coaching staff for 18 years. He was also the junior varsity coach for the Panthers for three years.
In his 18 years at Norfolk High, the Panthers qualified for the state tournament nine times, they were the state runner-up in 2010 and the Panthers won the state championship in 2017.
In 2017, Lammers helped first-year Norfolk coach Tony Siske get accustomed to the teams they were playing as they made their run through the Nebraska Class A state tournament.
"Curt helped make my transition from Scottsbluff to Norfolk very easy. Not just as an assistant but as a friend, he was a really great resource for me," Siske said. "He has a great coaching background. Through experience he's seen a lot and been through a lot, he was a very good assistant coach as far as providing insight and knowledge."
Norfolk beat Papillion-LaVista 68-49 for the state title.
While Norfolk will have to move on next season, Lammers’ presence in the basketball program will truly be missed, said Siske, who will coach at Crete next season.
"Having his experience with the teams that we were going to play was important. He had great insight on what opposing coaches like to do. He had good knowledge of opposing players, so his help in game preparation was very instrumental," Siske said. "I thank him for all he's done for the basketball program as an assistant coach, but even more important to me was his friendship with me."
Throughout his career as a teacher, he was a social studies teacher, teaching government, American history, world history, world cultures, global studies, sociology and economics.
"I taught about all of the social study classes you can think of, but history was my favorite," Lammers said.
During such a memorable career as a high school basketball coach, Lammers was a part of 12 conference championships, he had a total of 440 wins as either a varsity assistant or head coach and he is one of a handful of coaches in the state to have a state championship with two different schools, a state runner-up finish, with a third- and a fourth-place finish.
"Coach Lammers was a loyal, hard-working assistant coach for the past 18 seasons. His help, guidance and experience allowed the boys basketball program to achieve great things,” said Ben Ries, who coached with Lammers before taking his current job as activities director at Norfolk High. “He excelled in the countless behind-the-scenes tasks, which included organizing practices, camps, game planning, scouting, statistics, media, etc. He was an unsung hero of the program for many years.
"It was an honor to coach with him, and we share many great memories."