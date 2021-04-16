Tim Worstell wants his remaining time at The Abbey Christian Store be a positive experience.
The 47-year-old faith-based book and gift shop, located at 2100 Market Lane in Norfolk, announced earlier this month its plans to close for good in July if no buyer is found for the business.
Worstell, who has managed the store since 2012, said the decision to either close or sell th e store was difficult, but he feels at peace.
“My main goal is make sure that this lands well, whether that’s in the hands of somebody else — which we would prefer — or just landing on its own and being done,” Worstell said. “Whatever that looks like, I want it to go out well. I don’t want it to be a mess or a dumpster fire.”
The Abbey has been part of the Norfolk business scene since it opened in September 1974. The original owner, William Unverfehrt, started the store at 207 Madison Ave., where Chris Logan Call Video is now located.
At the time it opened, Unverfehrt said he felt the area needed a Christian book store to accommodate the churches and churchgoers who were looking for faith-based merchandise like pictures, plaques, music records and cassettes, jewelry and church supplies.
Over the years, the store changed owners multiple times — from Unverfehrt to Gene and Theresa Shermer in 1986, and then to Bob and Kay Marshall in 2000.
The Marshalls moved the store from its second location next to Joseph’s College of Beauty on Madison Avenue to its current spot a year after they purchased it.
When Doug and Pam Coulter — who are the parents of Worstell’s wife, Melanie — bought the store in 2012, it fulfilled their desire to invest in a local business, as well as provide an opportunity to bring their son-in-law and daughter to the area.
“I had a lot of experience when I lived in Pennsylvania working in a Christian book store, and I was helping a lady with a Christian book store in California, as well,” Worstell said. “They thought it was a good formula to put those two things together, to take over the store and have somebody that has knowledge in the industry.”
“It’s been a blessing,” Pam Coulter said.
Worstell said his role at The Abbey has allowed him to form some lifelong friendships or relationships with customers, many of whom are people in ministry.
For years, the business has sold what Worstell calls “logistical supplies” for churches in the area. On a more personal level, pastors often come into the store looking for books on a specific subject that might be the topic of a study or a sermon series, Worstell said.
The decision to close the store — which has been in serious consideration for about two years — now has many asking Worstell where customers will go to find faith-based gifts, books and supplies.
“There are some independent, locally owned in Nebraska, but not necessarily right here. ... There’s definitely going to be a hole in our area because of this place closing,” Worstell said.
The gift and book store at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk is able to fill some of the need, but Sister Ann Terese at the monastery said the majority of its offerings are geared specifically toward those of the Catholic faith.
Competition with online retail and the adverse affect COVID-19 has had on brick-and-mortar retailers were the main factors that led to the decision to sell or close.
According to the German-based consumer data company Statista, book retailers were among the businesses hardest hit in the U.S. by the economic challenges presented by the pandemic, showing a decrease of 7.5%.
Worstell said he’s saddened at the idea of closing the store; it’s not a decision that was made lightly, and he hopes to see someone take an interest in the store and buy it before the July closing date.
“We don’t want The Abbey to close,” Worstell said. “We want to see somebody be able to take it, continue it, change it, tweak it and move it forward.”
While managing The Abbey has provided an opportunity to minister to a lot of people, Worstell said the closing or sale of the store does not mean they have let anybody down.
“We have prayed about it for a long time just to be sure, ‘God, is this what you would have? Is this what you want?’ ” Worstell said. “Every time an answer came it was, ‘This is the time. This is the time.’ ”