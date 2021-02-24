Mead Lumber and Farm & Ranch Building Supply go together like peas and carrots.
The two businesses have operated in tandem since the former purchased three locations of the latter several years ago, so bringing operation of the two companies under one roof seemed like part of a natural progression.
In late 2020, Farm & Ranch left its former location across from the Norfolk Sale Barn on South First Street and began operating out of the Mead Lumber building at 1101 Omaha Ave. in Norfolk.
Mead Lumber/Farm & Ranch manager Chad Gilsdorf said the two companies have worked closely together for the past seven to 10 years, and neighboring businesses played a part in the decision to move.
“Since the sale barn closed down (near the old location), we thought we could be across from Bomgaars, another farm-related store, where people are coming to buy farm supplies anyhow all the time. That was a big determining factor,” Gilsdorf said.
Farm & Ranch has a long history in the Norfolk business community. As its name suggests, it offers a variety of farm and ranch supplies, including fence posts, wire and livestock equipment. Its main business is post-frame buildings of wood or steel for livestock and equipment storage.
“We work with multiple contractors in the area to erect (customers’) buildings,” Gilsdorf said.
The company’s staff — including manager Mike Skillstad and Theresa Moore in sales support — has made the move to the new location, as well.
To accommodate for the variety of Farm & Ranch Supply products, the back facility of Mead Lumber was redone. Gilsdorf said the interior of the building is being redone, as well, to accommodate the new product lines. Displays inside the store will show various features of the post-frame buildings.
“We have a cabinet design center now,” he said. “We’ll also have a Farm & Ranch Building design center that we’re currently putting together right now.”
Gilsdorf said he anticipates the work will be complete by the time the spring building season arrives.
“Going into spring and summer, everything should be put in place and ready to go,” he said. “We’re really close now.”