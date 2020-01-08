Scott Adams

NORFOLK ARTIST and businessman Scott Adams purchased Ravenwood, an art gallery and gift shop located in downtown Norfolk, in the spring of 2019. Adams said he purchased the shop to offer a place for Norfolk artists to market their work. 

 Norfolk Daily News/Kathryn Harris

There’s an old adage stating if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.

That’s a goal Scott Adams is pursuing. The Norfolk artist and businessman purchased Ravenwood, an art gallery and gift shop at 402 W. Norfolk Ave. in the spring of 2019 as part of an effort to devote more of his time to his artistic endeavors. Now, more than seven months into the venture, Adams said he’s moving closer to his goal.

“I’m trying to get more and more into playing most of the time and to figure out the things that really interest people,” he said.

The Ravenwood gallery has been a fixture of the downtown Norfolk commercial scene for more than 30 years. Adams said he decided to purchase the business after talking to previous owner Gale Jones about selling some of his own work on consignment at the store.

“He was interested in going back to painting and doing more of those things and less of the business things,” Adams said.

Adams is no stranger to business management. He came to Norfolk from Omaha several years ago to manage Tractor Supply Co. and later managed the Salvation Army Thrift Store for several years. He also is no stranger to art, working with a variety of mediums, including cement and snow.

“I’ve always done something creative somewhere,” he said. “I’ve been doing snowmen and snow creations (sculptures) for years.”

As the owner of Ravenwood, Adams has begun offering laser etching on a variety of surfaces, including glass, wood and denim. The store also includes consigned art from multiple local artists, as well as prints from renowned artists such as Terry Redlin and Jim Daly, among its offerings.

Adams said he’s building the store’s social media presence, and the volume of business he experienced since taking over, especially during the Christmas season, has been exciting to see. Adams said he’s also excited to be part of the bustling downtown business scene at this moment in time.

“It seems like there’s a lot of people going downtown now and going into the shops they’ve never been in before,” he said.

The store is open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

New chairman among county appointments for 2020

What was that light in the night sky?

Bankruptcies for Jan. 8, 2020

Logan View powers past Norfolk Catholic

