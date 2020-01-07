NORFOLK — People from around Northeast Nebraska came together Monday night to discuss the growing together initiative at the Pints and Politics event at the Black Cow Fat Pig restaurant.
Former Speaker of the Legislature Mike Flood and Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning were the key speakers of the evening, as they went into detail about the growth of Northeast Nebraska.
Flood, who has been involved with a proposal to help Northeast Nebraska grow over the next 20 to 30 years, started the evening showing a map of the economic dependence in each county, which showed enormous growth in the Omaha and Lincoln areas, but not in Northeast Nebraska.
From an economic standpoint, the graph showed that agriculture is bringing down jobs in different parts of the state while others are growing with technology.
This is one of the many problems Northeast Nebraska is facing as it looks toward the future.
"We have to be creative and think about creating more jobs," Flood said.
Along with county economic dependence comes the age demographic.
A major problem is people ranging in ages from 20 to 34 move out of the area and stay out of the area for various reasons.
Also, when you lose people in that age range, you lose their children.
"By using the data we have, we know what our problem is. Our problem is not creating an environment that is good for 30-year-olds raising children, our problem is we are trying to keep and attract young people ages 20-34," Flood said.
Those reasons of leaving Northeast Nebraska may include to find a significant other and family, high school enrollment is dropping and there isn't enough entertainment.
"Until we confront what our problem is, we are going to continue to see negative population trends in our area," Flood said. "If we do nothing, nothing is going to change, we are not winning and we are losing."
This problem could grow worse, starting as soon as 2023.
"Our population will start to go down, and it is going to affect us in a very big way," Flood said. "Norfolk today doesn't stay Norfolk, Norfolk today has a population that goes down and it goes down fast."
The towns surrounding Norfolk are all included in the growth of Norfolk.
The evolution of machinery and automation are taking away jobs, which is another problem, especially for those in the towns outside of Norfolk.
"You have the Madison pork plant, today we have 2,000 workers that are there mostly in jobs and they teach you how to do the job. By 2030, 73% of those jobs are going to be gone, they say industry-wide because Tyson and Cargill are investing billions of dollars industry-wide to figure out how to create the machines so instead of 2,000 workers, we will have 400 workers," Flood said. "There still will be jobs and there will be more high-tech jobs but there won't be 2,000, there will be 400."
These are just some of the few jobs that could be lost in the next decade.
The next graphic Flood showed was the population by city, and Norfolk is growing on average on 26 people per year compared with Kearney, which is growing on average 425 people per year.
"In 2023 we will be going down," he said. "We are not growing, and we are losing young people."
So what are the solutions?
Northeast Nebraska can start with high expectations: Encouraging youths to opt in, devising a strong formal support system, focusing on early career path skills, building life skills, accessing opportunities and sustaining a community.
"I care about grit, perseverance and resilience. Those are the skills that matter in the 21st century," Flood said. "That's all we've got in these small towns."
They have plans, which could solve the different problems for Norfolk.
Norfolk is growing, especially through the downtown area.
"We have to intestinally create spatial density," Flood said. "We have to create an environment that somebody that is 23 will have a good experience in Norfolk."
Flood wants businesses and companies to look at downtown Norfolk, with a primary goal of attracting young, talented workers.
Along with the growth of downtown Norfolk is scholarships.
In 2023, the goal is 75 students to get top-notch scholarships to Wayne State College.
"They get the scholarships their freshman, sophomore or junior year, their senior year, they then move to downtown Norfolk, they live in downtown Norfolk and hopefully they will work in downtown Norfolk in the next year," Flood said. "Suddenly we have 1,000 new people walking in the streets of downtown Norfolk, and now we've got 75 21- to 22-year-olds that are celebrating their 21st birthday, and maybe they will start dating."
They then would have a reason to stay through density and opportunity.
If the scholarship money comes to fruition, Flood said, a big announcement is planned for Jan. 22, so stay tuned.
There are plans to revitalize downtown Norfolk, which started a few years ago.
"Restoring, revitalizing and revisiting some of the work leaders have done to make downtown Norfolk the beating heart of Northeast Nebraska," Josh Moenning said. "We are creating a place that is attractive to the youth."
So what are some of the future plans downtown Norfolk has in the next couple of years?
The restoration of Johnson Park, Norfolk Avenue bridge replacement, façade improvements and improvement of Braasch Avenue.
The Braasch Avenue project will start in 2020, the River Point Square project will start in 2020 or 2021 and the Johnson Park project will start in 2022 or 2023.
The ways people can help is by fundraising, vocal support, early childhood education, culture, employee environment, diversity and growing "builders," both Flood and Moenning said.
"Everything we're doing is designed to meet a goal and the goal is to have net migration by 2031," Flood said. "If we get to 2031 and it is the same story, we know how it ends."