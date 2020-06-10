Long-term care residents hoping for increased interaction

Most people have been forced to go without seeing friends and extended family during the COVID-19 outbreak, and others haven’t seen immediate family members, either. Among those separated from the rest of society are residents in long-term care facilities.
These facilities were issued a directive March 7 to stop allowing visitors, as well as requiring residents, nearly all of them senior citizens, to stay at their living quarters. Subsequently, remaining in isolation has left residents feeling lonely and longing for human contact with the people they love most, although facilities have gotten creative to help rid residents of the emptiness they are feeling.
Jan Nixon, executive director at The Meadows in Norfolk, said that along with visitor restrictions, employees are no longer taking residents shopping and are allowing doctor’s appointments only if there is an emergency.
Employees at The Meadows are required to undergo a screening each time they come into work, and if they work a split shift or leave the facility for lunch, they are required to answer the 10-12 questions again upon returning. If employees answer yes to even one of these questions, they are sent home.
The Meadows also has halted community dining and group activities, and no more than two people are seated at 8-foot tables in the dining area. Both employees and residents wear masks made by Norfolkan Deb Stinson, and only essential employees have been working at the facility since the second week of March. For the women, this means that no beautician has been available for nearly three months.
“The ladies are missing getting their hair done, and they jokingly tell us that beauticians are essential,” Nixon said.
Nixon said residents have responded to changes as well as one could hope for, but being isolated from family and friends has taken a toll on many. Like many long-term care facilities, The Meadows is allowing visitors to call ahead of time and schedule a visit with their loved one.
The Meadows is allowing residents to move to one of its public rooms and see family members through a window and communicate with them by either slightly cracking the window open or talking over the phone. Although residents and their visitors are separated by a window, employees are still requiring residents to wear a mask during these visits to be vigilant. Other residents have communicated regularly with loved ones through FaceTime. Nixon said the Portal video chat app has been made available to residents and has been a hit for many of them.
“I think what they really miss is that physical contact, just getting a rub on the shoulders or a hug” Nixon said. “That’s really comforting to many people.”
According to Nixon, The Meadows has had multiple celebrations over the past several weeks for two residents celebrating their 100th birthdays and another celebrating a 90th birthday. The parties weren’t what loved ones originally had in mind, but Nixon said staff at The Meadows had done an excellent job in being creative and helping residents celebrate their memorable day. One hundred balloons were released for a resident, and cakes were enjoyed by many.
Jenna Morales, activities director at The Meadows, has helped residents stave off boredom by organizing a variety of activities such as scavenger hunts and jigsaw puzzles. Residents have been appreciative of the accommodations made by staff members, but many are growing tired of being isolated. This has overwhelmingly been the case at the Stanton Health Center, according to administrator April Johnston.
“They’re starting to feel like it’s a prison and they’re being punished,” Johnston said. “They want to know why we (employees) get to go to a restaurant and eat or go to the store, but they can’t do anything.”
Much like at The Meadows, Johnston said staff at the Stanton Health Center has been forced to get creative to keep residents happy. Happy songs are played throughout the building every day at noon to get residents moving and grooving, and hallway bingo has become a popular activity during the pandemic.
Nobody is sure how long the current routines will be in place, as long-term care facilities strictly follow Centers for Disease Control and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines. Gov. Pete Ricketts recently announced his hopes to begin granting access to visitors in phases, but there isn’t an exact date as to how soon visitors could be allowed again.
“They’re going to open up long-term care facilities in phases because it’s dangerous for our residents,” Nixon said. “The governor and the department of health and human services want a plan as to how to safely start increasing visitors and restarting some of our regular activities.”
Nixon said Nye Health Services in Fremont — the headquarters of several health care facilities, including The Meadows — has developed a COVID-19 guideline, often referred to as a “playbook.” Nixon said the playbook is constantly changing, and it goes along with what local and federal health experts are recommending.
Part of the plans to allow visitors in facilities could involve dressing residents in full protective gear, but Nixon said this would be extremely difficult because such gear would be prioritized toward hospitals and nursing homes before long-term care facilities.
For now, however, Nixon said The Meadows would continuing following strict protocols to protect its employees and residents. The Meadows has stayed ahead of the curve since the beginning of the virus outbreak, according to Nixon, which has the facility trending in a different direction than some long-term facilities across the state that have endured outbreaks within their buildings.
“We’re proud to say that of 80 staff members, only one has tested positive and not one resident has tested positive,” Nixon said. “None of us wanted COVID in here.”
Nixon credited the staff at The Meadows for their determination to keep the virus out of their facility, and she also praised the community of Norfolk for its support during this difficult time.
“The community has been wonderful with providing,” Nixon said. “We have a church that gives us treats, there have been a lot of people who have taken the time to drive by and wave and people have done anything that brightens the residents’ day. They’ve received cards and letters, and that’s something we really appreciate.”
Area facilities given personal protective equipment by the government:
AINSWORTH — Sandhills Care Center
ALBION — Good Samaritan Society - Albion
ATKINSON — Good Samaritan Society - Atkinson
BASSETT — Rock County Hospital Long Term Care
BATTLE CREEK — Community Pride Care Center
BEEMER — Colonial Haven
BLOOMFIELD — Good Samaritan Society - Bloomfield
BUTTE — Butte Senior Living
CLARKSON — Clarkson Community Care Center
COLERIDGE — Park View Haven Nursing Home
CREIGHTON — Avera Creighton Health Care Centre
DODGE — Parkview Home, Inc.
EMERSON — Heritage of Emerson
GENOA — Genoa Community Hospital/LTC
HARTINGTON — Arbor Care Centers - Hartington LLC
LAUREL — Hillcrest Care Center
NELIGH — Arbor Care Centers - Neligh LLC
NEWMAN GROVE — Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home
OAKLAND — Oakland Heights
O’NEILL — Arbor Care Centers - O’Neill LLC
PENDER — Legacy Garden Rehabilitation & Living Center
PIERCE — Premier Estates of Pierce, LLC
PLAINVIEW — Plainview Manor
PONCA — Elms Health Care Center
ST. EDWARD — Cloverlodge Care Center
TEKAMAH — Arbor Care Centers - Tekamah LLC
VALENTINE — Good Samaritan Society - Valentine
VERDIGRE — Alpine Village Retirement Center
WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Health Care Center
WAYNE — Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation
WISNER — Wisner Care Center