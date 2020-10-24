WAYNE--Although Pierce opened the game with a 78-yard touchdown drive, ending with a Tyler Race 48-yard touchdown run, Wayne went toe-to-toe with the Bluejays the rest of the game.
The Blue Devils even led 9-6 through three quarters of play, but a 99-yard Pierce scoring drive took control of the game’s momentum--along with providing a 13-9 lead--before a late interception return by Logan Moeller wrapped up the 19-9 Bluejays hard-earned win.
“We knew (it was going to be a battle) coming in,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said. “We were impressed with their guys up front; fundamentally they’re good, they’re veteran, and have good size and strength.”
“Tonight they took some shots at us, and they were able to complete some passes and keep us on our heels,” he said. “Luckily, in the first half everything that could go wrong, did go wrong, and we survived that. We did not play well in that first half, but overall we’re just really proud of our guys’ fight.”
Both teams got numerous big defensive stops in the first quarter.
The Wayne defense blocked the point after touchdown kick following the Bluejays’ first touchdown, stopped four of the first 11 Pierce running plays behind the line of scrimmage, forced four-consecutive Pierce punts--partially blocking one--and stopped a 13-play 71-yard drive just before halftime by forcing two-straight incompletions at the Wayne 14.
Likewise, Pierce stopped a Blue Devil drive at the 29 with a pass break-up on fourth and three and got a fumble recovery after separating Wayne tight end Judd Daniel from the ball following a catch inside the Bluejays’ 10-yard line.
Wayne’s first points came from a safety when the Bluejays were unable to advance the ball following the fumble recovery. Three plays lost 15 yards and resulted in a Pierce punt attempt from its own 3, but the snap sailed high over the hands of 6’ 5 punter Ben Brahmer and out of the end zone and the Pierce lead was reduced to 6-2.
On the next Blue Devil possession, a broken Pierce coverage resulted in a 64-yard catch-and-run completion from Tanner Walling to an uncovered Andrew Jones. Although Moeller temporarily stopped Jones from scoring on the Pierce 18, Wayne scored four plays later on a reverse by Reece Jaqua from 12 yards out. Yair Alcantara’s PAT kick gave the Blue Devils their first lead at 9-6 with 5 ½ minutes left in the half.
“We felt like we had a couple chances in the first half, but on one we had the fumble, and on another we had a dropped ball where we could have scored, so those would have helped us,” Wayne coach Russ Plager said. “Against a good football team you’ve got to capitalize on every chance you get.”
In the second half, Wayne’s opening drive ended at the Bluejays’ 32, but a seeing-eye punt rolled dead on the Pierce 1--the beginning of the Bluejays’ 99-yard, game-changing march.
“At halftime we challenged (our players), and they came out and played well,” Brahmer said. “Defensively we played well enough, and offensively we made some plays when we needed to. Maybe we started to wear them down a little bit toward the end.”
Race, who finished the game with 115 rushing yards, contributed 43 of those during eight plays of the 16-play possession, but a 13-yard connection from Scholting to Garret Meier on a third-and-9 play and a 30-yard halfback pass from Chaden Roth to Scholting, as well as a 9-yard gain by center-turned-occasional running back Colton Fritz also kept the drive moving before Scholting found Brahmer open as he crossed the field heading toward the left corner of the end zone.
“That (drive) was really big; fortunately we were able to get a little bit of breathing room, and Tyler ran well all night,” Brahmer said. “He’s done a good job throughout the entire season and has really developed into a fine back for us.”
Wayne experienced its own struggles in the fourth period which hindered chances for a comeback victory--a lost fumble on the first play of a possession beginning near mid-field and a failed halfback pass play that set up the field position leading to the eventual game-clinching interception return by the Bluejays’ Moeller that finalized the 19-9 win.
“I thought my kids played tough, but Pierce is a good football team, and you’re going to have to be opportunistic at certain times against a team like that,” Plager said. “This game will help us going forward; if you look at our schedule, we’re going to be 6-3 but we have a lot of (power) points because of (who we’ve played). When I think about last year’s (playoff) run, a lot of it is we were prepared for it because we played such a tough schedule.”
Pierce (8-0) 6 0 0 13 -- 19
Wayne (6-3) 2 7 0 0 -- 9
Scoring summary
First quarter
P: Tyler Race 48 run (kick failed), 9:52.
W: Safety, punt snap through end zone, :48.
Second quarter
W: Reece Jaqua 12 run (Yair Alcantara kick), 5:29.
Fourth quarter
P: Ben Brahmer 8 pass from Abram Scholting (Chaden Roth kick), 9:30.
P: Logan Moeller 23 interception return (kick failed), 1:06.