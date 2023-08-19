“While You Were Sleeping” is the movie that introduced me to Sandra Bullock. After that, I was hooked.
That was a long time ago. It was so long ago that I couldn’t even remember the year. Apparently, it was 1995 — I looked it up.
Even though I couldn’t remember the year and probably couldn’t even tell you some of the specific details of the movie, I do remember those feelings of satisfaction, joy, deep emotion and connection with the actress that any moviegoer feels after seeing a really spectacular movie.
Bullock won a number of awards for her role in that movie. Deservedly so — her acting skills were phenomenal and brought her character to life.
And isn’t that the point of acting awards — to reward an actor or actress for phenomenal acting skills?
Some people seem to want to change that and make awards — like so much else in this world anymore — political.
So, in case you don’t know what I’m talking about, perhaps because “you were sleeping,” here’s the gist: Bullock won an Oscar in 2010 for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy in “The Blind Side,” a movie billed as the true story of a White couple who embraced as a member of their own family Michael Oher, a Black boy whose biological mother had drug problems; Oher later went on to become a professional football player. This is point A.
Fast-forward to 2023, when Oher is suing the Tuohys for apparently tricking him into signing a document putting him into a conservatorship instead of an adoption with the Tuohy family and for not giving him his fair share of profits from the movie based on his life. This is point B.
And for the politicization part: Based on this, some people are calling for Bullock to return her Oscar. This is what some people claim is point C.
Say what? There are many types of fallacies in reasoning, and I won’t claim to be an expert and tell you which particular fallacy this is, but it’s a fallacy nonetheless. OK, if what Oher is saying is true, that’s definitely not a good thing. And, yes, Bullock did win an Oscar for her role in the movie. But did she win because the story was supposedly true and because people loved the premise of the story, including that the Tuohys treated Oher with dignity and love? No, she won because she played a role quite well.
If a lesser actress had played the role of Leigh Anne Tuohy and had played it poorly, that actress would not have won an Oscar.
There are many movies that are true, feel-good stories in which the actors/actresses did not win an Oscar. And there are many movies that are entirely fictional feel-good stories in which the actors/actresses did win an Oscar.
If Bullock won an Oscar for a movie that was supposedly fiction and it was later revealed that the movie was true, should she give back the Oscar? Of course not.
What if Bullock did not win an Oscar for a movie that was supposedly true but it was later revealed that the movie was fiction? Should she then earn an Oscar?
See how silly all of this is?
Point A should not even factor into the fact that Bullock won an Oscar for the movie. And if what Oher is saying is true, I hope that he gets his fair share of profits from the movie. That would be the point C conclusion at which people should arrive in an exercise of logical reasoning.
