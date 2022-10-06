Madison County 4-H members were among 192 4-H members who participated in the 4-H Fashion Show at Grand Island last month. This year, the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show was divided into three, smaller fashion shows to accommodate the runway space in Raising Nebraska.  Participants in the 4-H fashion show modeled for a panel of judges and for a crowd estimated at 700 during the Nebraska State Fair.

Alexis Hoffmann received a blue ribbon in the State Fair 4-H Fashion Show in her gray and black plaid jumper she sewed. Alexis is a member of the Young Achievers 4-H Club and lives near Norfolk.

Ashley Schutt of Meadow Grove received a purple ribbon for modeling her cranberry red dress for the Shopping in Style division. Ashley is a member of the Newman Huskers 4-H Club.

Serenity Strong received a blue ribbon in the Shopping in Style modeling division. A member of the NexGeneration 4-H Club, Serenity resides in Newman Grove.

Skyler Tegeler of Meadow Grove received a purple ribbon for modeling the rust-colored romper she constructed. Skyler is a member of the Newman Huskers 4-H Club.

Tags

In other news

Traveling bookstore makes Nebraska stop

Traveling bookstore makes Nebraska stop

I love to read, and I love to travel. Every time I travel to a new town, I look to see if there is a bookstore that I can visit. Imagine my surprise and delight when I stumbled upon something wonderful that combines those two loves!

NPS student named to 2022-23 Believers & Achievers program

NPS student named to 2022-23 Believers & Achievers program

Kyla Robinson of Norfolk High School has been selected for the 2022-23 Believers & Achievers, which is a statewide program designed to give recognition to Nebraska’s future leaders. Robinson is one of 48 finalists chosen across the state.

Pheasant facts

Pheasant facts

Over the past several years, thanks to the disappearance of our habitat, our pheasant hunting in Northeast Nebraska is minimal.