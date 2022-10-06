Madison County 4-H members were among 192 4-H members who participated in the 4-H Fashion Show at Grand Island last month. This year, the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show was divided into three, smaller fashion shows to accommodate the runway space in Raising Nebraska. Participants in the 4-H fashion show modeled for a panel of judges and for a crowd estimated at 700 during the Nebraska State Fair.
Alexis Hoffmann received a blue ribbon in the State Fair 4-H Fashion Show in her gray and black plaid jumper she sewed. Alexis is a member of the Young Achievers 4-H Club and lives near Norfolk.
Ashley Schutt of Meadow Grove received a purple ribbon for modeling her cranberry red dress for the Shopping in Style division. Ashley is a member of the Newman Huskers 4-H Club.
Serenity Strong received a blue ribbon in the Shopping in Style modeling division. A member of the NexGeneration 4-H Club, Serenity resides in Newman Grove.
Skyler Tegeler of Meadow Grove received a purple ribbon for modeling the rust-colored romper she constructed. Skyler is a member of the Newman Huskers 4-H Club.