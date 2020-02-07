McKenzie Jensen and Elainey Ramaekers earned a summer profit that other college students can only dream of.
But the money didn’t come without consistent hard work.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, both from Norfolk, were named top first-year earners at Southwestern Advantage after their internship with the program last summer.
Jensen, a Battle Creek graduate, earned about $28,000, becoming the No. 1 first-year Southwestern Advantage intern in the world. Ramaekers, a Norfolk High graduate, earned almost $18,000 and was ranked fourth.
“I was selected two weeks before we left, so I didn’t have a ton of information (about the program) and had no idea I was going to be the top,” Jensen said. “I’m still shocked I was. At times I’m like, this is crazy, I can’t believe I did it.”
Southwestern Advantage offers an international internship program that pays college students to sell educational products to families across the U.S. and Canada. About 1,200 first-year students from 200 campuses around the world participated last summer.
Southwestern Advantage interns are placed with a host family usually far from their hometowns for the duration of the summer program. Jensen was placed in New Hampshire, and Ramaekers was in Massachusetts.
It takes a determined work ethic and a lot of motivation to complete the program, Jensen said.
Students go door-to-door to sell educational materials, along with making appointments with families to sit down with them. They usually work 14-hour days Monday through Saturday, with their last family meeting around 9 or 9:30 p.m.
“The reason people like McKenzie and Elainey did so well was because they were very motivated to pay for their own schooling (at UNL),” said Danny Gamboa, a Southwestern Advantage field sales leader for Nebraska. “When we are interviewing students, one of the things we talk about (is that) it’s definitely not for everyone. It takes a certain type of student to work as hard as they did.”
Ramaekers said it was hard to be so far away from friends and family for the whole summer, but it was worth it.
“It was definitely challenging, stepping out of my comfort zone, moving away from my friends and family, but it was eye-opening,” Ramaekers said. “It was really cool to do something like that instead of just staying in my hometown and working at Target.”
Other obstacles students face in the program include struggles obtaining a sales permit or even car troubles. Jensen said she had four flat tires during her internship. If she wasn’t able to use her car, she walked from house to house.
“You really get to be a part of the community, and that was really cool,” Jensen said. “I met tons of families that I became close to. You get to know them, and some parents that I met still message me.”
Ramaekers and Jensen said they wanted to work harder than the average Southwestern Advantage intern during the program. Both of them started their days 30 minutes earlier than recommended, and they aspired to meet at least five to 15 more families a day than the average quota of 30.
“My main focus was to finish every day exhausted and know I did all that I could do,” Jensen said. “I was always pushing past my belief barriers. The harder you worked, the better you did.”
Six Nebraska schools participated in the Southwestern Advantage internship last summer, Gamboa said. Only 40 Nebraska students were selected from about 750 candidates.
Jensen eventually wants to have a career at Southwestern Advantage after graduation, she said.
For now, Ramaekers and Jensen are both going to work with the program as student leaders this summer and hope to be involved in the company for summers to come. They will be part of a group that checks in on first-year interns, supervising them and calling them every night to check on how the day went.
“I am totally invested in the program, it’s great for anyone with any major,” Ramaekers said. “The skills you learn by doing hard things that people don’t normally do, it sets you up for success.”