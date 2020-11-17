Dementia can take away a lot of things from one person.
People might lose precious memories, communication skills or the ability to perform everyday tasks.
While there’s no cure for these symptoms, or diseases like Alzheimer’s, there are ways to help preserve the quality of life of a loved one suffering from some type of dementia.
The Heritage at Fountain Point, a Norfolk senior living facility, plans to implement the Montessori method of education with its memory care residents once it opens in December. The memory care program, named Portraits, is a type of lifestyle for every resident.
The Portraits program uses the Montessori method, which is based on the teachings of Maria Montessori, known for her child-led education. In schools, curriculum is largely based on values like self-directed activity, hands-on learning and collaborative play.
At Heritage, the method is adapted to seniors with dementia and Alzheimer’s, aiming to help preserve quality of life and create a higher level of engagement, said Micah Ives, executive director of The Heritage at Fountain Point.
“The Montessori philosophies are to focus on people’s strengths and abilities, not inabilities and weaknesses,” Ives said. “We meet people where they are and focus on what they are good at today. We also give them real tools and real materials to do the activities we are doing.”
Every resident has an individualized Portraits plan. Staff members talk to the resident’s family about their history, hobbies and interests, and collect biographical information through a survey to figure out their needs.
“Even though we aren’t teaching them new things, we are taking their skill sets, their abilities and their interests and creating routines and roles for them that they might not have living alone or in an assisted living,” said Lacy Jungman, vice president of sales and marketing. “It keeps them contributing to their environment, (gives them) positive self-esteem and, ultimately, we all want to feel that we are a part of something. That need to contribute doesn’t stop just because we can’t remember things like we used to.”
Heritage Communities, based out of Omaha, has 13 other locations in Nebraska, Iowa and Arizona.
The Heritage at Fountain Point is an assisted living and memory care facility that was part of the Fountain Point development project that began construction in 2017.
The campus, which was a $20 million project, is scheduled to open in December at 3725 Madison Ave. and is already accepting residents.
There will be 26 memory support apartments with the capacity to hold up to 30 residents, Ives said. There also will be 66 assisted living apartments.
Every Heritage location has a Portraits memory care pogram that involves each resident. It also has a Snapshots program, which is based on Portraits and is an optional memory support opportunity for assisted living residents.
Jungman said she once had a resident at a different Heritage community who used to work as a teacher. Through Portraits, staff members learned how passionate she was about her job and gave her the opportunity to read to other residents and run a book club — something that gave her purpose every day.
Kristina Kohler, memory support director at The Heritage at College View in Hastings, said she also had a resident who had been the oldest of 10 siblings. Staff members created a routine for her to help in the kitchen and prepare dining rooms for meals.
Kohler said Montessori methods improve self-esteem, communication and mental health while even reducing the use of antipsychotics, which is often used in memory care facilities for residents who have uncontrollable behaviors caused by dementia.
Kohler, who has worked almost 20 years in long-term senior care, said she’d never seen a facility use the Montessori method until she came to Heritage.
“If they have something to do, they aren't going to wander, aren’t going to act out. It's helped us and just makes sense,” she said. “You don't map out a certain time of the day to do it — you do it all the time, whether it's letting a resident dress themselves or do an activity themselves.”
Tim Davlin’s mother, Clare, has been in The Heritage at Sterling Ridge in Omaha for about six years. She lived independently until a year and a half ago, when she entered the memory care program because of dementia.
“It is difficult simply because so many things you grow up with is gone now,” Davlin said. “She can’t take care of herself or come up with the day of the week, she repeats herself a lot — that kind of leaves your heart hurt a little bit.”
Davlin visits his mother every day for about an hour. He said Clare wouldn’t be able to live without being at Heritage.
“If they do something well, they give them the reins. My mom loves spelling, so she got put in a spelling bee for the whole facility, independent care and memory, and she came in second,” he said. “If you do something well, they will give you the spotlight, the stage or anything you want to do.”