WISNER — When health departments do their best work, it's invisible — especially in times of great health crisis, such as pandemics that spread not only across an area but worldwide.
Just ask anyone at the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. Centered in Wisner, the staff of 15, under the guidance of director Gina Uhing, has been working nonstop since the first of 2020 to provide education about, surveillance of and intervention for the COVID-19 epidemic.
But let's back up. Before 1998, except in larger cities, health departments didn't exist in Nebraska. At that time, Nebraska was among 46 states agreeing to a $246 billion settlement with the tobacco industry to recoup money spent to care for ill smokers. Nebraska's share alone was $1.2 billion to be spent over a 25-year period.
The money was designated for a variety of health care needs, plus the formation of 18 health districts. These provided 93 counties with public health services for the first time in Nebraska history.
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department was established at that time, covering the counties of Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton. In addition to the main office in Wisner, satellite offices are located in Tekamah and Norfolk.
In addition to LB692 money, health departments receive funds for operations through a competitive grant process for federal and state funding, along with additional private funding. Today, Elkhorn Logan Valley programming includes behavioral health, emergency preparedness and response, diabetes education, substance abuse prevention, school nursing, environmental health, immunization, and nutrition and wellness education, among other programs.
The department also builds coalitions with area agencies such as Midtown Health and Northeast Community College, both in Norfolk; emergency management and first responders, law enforcement, health care services, hospitals and other health departments to identify and meet health care needs specific to Northeast Nebraska.
However, it's been the recent pandemic that has tested the patience and the efficiency of Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health. Fortunately, in anticipation of widespread emergencies, health departments have participated in table-top exercises, bringing in agencies that would be called upon to assist in such an event. Discussions focus on possible scenarios, plus responses to each.
At times, these play out as a full-scale event in which victims are brought in, equipment is pulled out and agencies send manpower to act out the scenario.
"These trump everything," said Melanie Thompson, emergency response coordinator for the department. "There are a lot more nuances, and at the end we go over lessons learned."
It was through imagined pandemic events that preparations began. For example, 10 years ago, the health department had the foresight to stockpile protective gear such as face masks and protective jackets, items that they were able to distribute this past month to health clinics and hospitals.
As result of this awareness, when COVID-19 spread through Wuhan, China, U.S. health directors took notice.
"We were not surprised when it entered the United States," Thompson said. "We always hope for the best and plan for the worst."
When the worst happened, and COVID-19 first became a reality in Madison County, the agency began to determine levels of risk. That started with educating residents as to the spread of the virus and emphasizing reinforced social distancing as spelled out by the state government.
Staff from Nebraska Health and Human Services spent five days at the Wisner office, directing contact tracing, and determining who needed to be placed in quarantine.
"If we keep mixing with people outside of our household, people will die," Thompson stressed.
Once a person has tested positive for the virus, intense monitoring begins. Patients report their temperatures twice daily to the health department, until they need to be hospitalized or eventually recover, in a proactive course of public health safety.
With more than 50 people under surveillance, plus tracking of their contacts, telephone calls throughout the day are numerous.
As of early this week, the four-county district had two deaths.
"Those two deaths may not seem like many," Thompson said, "but if you ask the families of those two people, that's a different story. When we lose somebody close, it shifts our world."
"We all need to be reasonable and make sacrifices," Thompson said about living in quarantine. "We have to."
Want to learn more?
To learn more about the work of Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, see its website at ELVPHD.org or its Facebook page.