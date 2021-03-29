HOWELLS — Last year brought struggles aplenty for businesses everywhere as a result of a pandemic that’s taken the lives of more than 2 million people worldwide.
But amid the turmoil, some businesses managed to thrive — most of which are essential.
Among the businesses that had a record-breaking 2020 and also made their presence felt through generosity toward locals was Bill’s Food Mart, located along Third Street in Howells.
Bill’s Food Mart, purchased in 1973 by the late Bill and Pat Wisnieski, was once a dry goods store known as Karel Bros., and then Bob’s Food Store.
The Wisnieskis had to put food on the table for six children and thought running a grocery store would provide them with the perfect opportunity to do so. Each of the six Wisnieski children had worked at the store at one point.
In 2010, one of Bill and Pat’s daughters, Billie Wisnieski, returned to Howells after working in retail management in Kansas City and Des Moines. She and her sister, Pam Barta of Norfolk, who’s worked at the store for the past 38 years, became part owners of the store at the time.
Friends and family were shocked when Pat died suddenly in the fall of 2015. Bill died shortly after as a result of what Wisnieski believes was a broken heart.
“Dad had lived a good, happy life, but when Mom passed, he lost a lot of his purpose to be here,” Wisnieski said. “He could never function the same.”
After their parents’ passing, Wisnieski and Barta each took on 50% ownership of the store.
Bill's continues to serve its original purpose, providing a convenient place for folks to shop for food and everyday necessities.
“Being the only store of its kind in town, we understand the importance of being able to provide locals with their everyday needs,” Wisnieski said. “We really value people shopping local, and I also think that locals value our presence.”
The way Bill’s operated in 2020 changed in a variety of ways, Wisnieski said, but the pandemic did the store a lot of good.
The staff at Bill’s Food Mart began wiping carts and contact surfaces multiple times a day last March, but the store did not require customers to wear masks until late October, when cases began to spike.
The store on occasion also ran short on supplies, such as yeast and tapioca. But Wisnieski is proud that unlike most stores, Bill’s never ran out of toilet paper amid waves of customers sweeping through stores looking to purchase large quantities of toilet paper.
“One thing our folks taught us is that you can never stock too much toilet paper,” Wisnieski said. “So, we knew we didn’t have too much of a worry in that area. There was one day where we were down to just a couple packages left, but we received a shipment in the nick of time.”
Wisnieski estimated that sales increased between 20% and 25% in 2020, which resulted in a record year for Bill’s Food Mart. Curbside grocery orders multiplied by four, she said, and deliveries also significantly increased. Bill’s offers 50-cent delivery on Tuesdays and Fridays in Howells and on Thursdays in Clarkson.
Wisnieski is at the store during business hours from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. She also will open the store during non-business hours for individual residents who might have a dire need for something.
Operating an essential business isn’t easy, Wisnieski said, but her parents instilled in her and Barta the importance of running a high-quality, small-town grocery store.
She anticipates 2021 to be similar to 2020 for at least the first six months of the year — with masks, sanitizing of contact surfaces and an uptick in sales.
But regardless of what 2021 brings, Bill’s Food Mart isn’t going anywhere.
“This job is a lot of work for Pam and me and the rest of our staff,” Wisnieski said. “But we’re proud to do what we do. People need this store, and we know we have the potential to do a lot of good around here.”