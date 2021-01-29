While enrollment has been steady at Little Panthers Preschool, a constant stress for parents used to be being able to pick their kids up on time once 3 p.m. rolled around.
Some had to leave their jobs early or scramble to find child care if they were running late — until an after-school program was created at the beginning of year to help families.
Melissa Jantz, principal at Little Panthers, said she wanted to start an after-school program at the preschool after receiving similar feedback through annual parent surveys.
Jantz asked Leslie Baker, the owner of Fits & Giggles daycare in Norfolk, to partner with Little Panthers and run the program with the use of the preschool building.
The two know each other from Power of Preschool, which is a group formed as part of a Norfolk Public Schools strategic goal. The preschool community meets on a regular basis with the goal of providing all children with the opportunity for high-quality preschool education.
The program, called “Whee! After 3!,” opened in August and consistently gets about 30 students who participate. Jantz said she was grateful for the work Baker and other educators had put in to create a successful program.
“It’s been a huge step for us because that’s what the biggest barrier was for our families,” Jantz said. “The fact we could add after-school care has taken the stress off a lot of parents. It’s reassuring to them that at the end of the day when their child is out of preschool, they get walked down the hallway into another classroom for after-school.”
“Whee! After 3!” occupies two preschool classrooms and has full access to the gymnasium and playgrounds. It also uses the district’s food service company, Lunchtime Solutions.
It’s open from 3 to 6 p.m. every weekday and all day on Wednesdays because there’s no preschool. It’s also open on “no school” days and holiday breaks.
Baker said she was able to hire three paraprofessionals who already worked at the preschool to work the program, along with two employees from Fits & Giggles.
Baker already owns two Fits & Giggles locations, which are in-home daycares and child development centers.
“It was a lot to take on, but there was a need in the community,” Baker said. “It came together really nicely for us, and we have had a good response from parents who needed it. It's been beneficial to us this year.”
“Whee! After 3!” accepts all students at Little Panthers, and families pay a fee for the program. Parents who are interested can contact the school or their child’s teacher to sign up and their child can attend any day, even as a drop-in.
“We have a lot of parents thankful, especially with the pandemic,” Baker said. “They aren’t having to leave jobs early, and they are able to pick up hours when they can. It's helping parents with caring for their child at a reliable place.”