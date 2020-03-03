WISNER — Joan Deaver and Becky Frerichs are bag ladies.
No, they’re not homeless, carrying all of their earthly belongings in a shopping cart. They sew bags. And then they give them away.
The two women, living in warm and comfortable homes at Wisner and Pilger, are part of an international team of volunteers known as “bagettes.”
They stitch bags out of colorful, printed fabric and distribute the bags for free in exchange for the promise to use them instead of plastic bags when shopping.
The Green Bag Lady project was instigated in 2008 by Teresa VanHatten-Granath of Denver. It began as an eco-friendly art project and has turned into a worldwide movement with more than 50 Green Bag Lady chapters in the United States alone. The number of cloth bags distributed to date has reached more than 100,000.
Deaver and Frerichs have contributed to that number. Since July of last year, Deaver estimates having cut out and sewn more than 300 bags, and Frerichs, 100. The bags have ended up at local libraries, churches and wellness centers, as well as being distributed to friends and family.
As founder of the first Nebraska chapter, Deaver reports the number of bags sewn to VanHatten-Granath.
The project is a worthwhile one. The website, Reusit.com, reports that each year, an estimated 500 billion to 1 trillion plastic bags are consumed worldwide. Billions end up as litter.
More than 1 million marine animals, including turtles, birds and sea animals, are killed each year because of plastic debris in the ocean. Plus, these plastics may take up to 1,000 years to degrade, breaking down into tiny particles that contaminate soil and water.
In addition to the ecological benefits, sewing the bags is a fun project, Frerichs said. “I love to sew and was intrigued by the project.”
She typically sews around 20 bags at a time, with a line of work stations where she cuts the fabric, serges around the edges of the cut pieces and sews the bags. Many are lined.
“Then I get to give them away,” she said.
Each bag has a numbered, iron-on label attached, printed with the Green Bag Lady name, website www.greenbaglady.org, and email address greenbagladyinfo@gmail.com.
Deaver introduced the Green Bag Lady project to a group of women that she leads in Wisner. The nondenominational Hands in Service, or H.I.S., has been meeting monthly for the past seven years.
Their work primarily involves sewing, and all of their projects have a charitable aspect. For example, they’ve created braided jump ropes for Operation Christmas Child, stitched hospital gowns for teddy bears to give to hospitalized children, sewn pillowcase dresses for girls in Africa, designed lap robes and walker bags for nursing homes, and made and filled treasure bags for Native American school students in South Dakota, which they’ve earned and shopped for with treasure points.
Everything H.I.S. sewers make finds homes, Deaver said, although she doesn’t always know where that will be when the project starts.
What she does know is that she and Frerichs, as members of Hands in Service and fellow Bagettes, are making a difference — one bag at a time.