Students enrolled in agriculture at Northeast Community College are used to helping out when needed.
If there’s a project on campus or something related to agriculture where volunteers are needed, chances are they will be there helping out. It’s kind of a rural thing they grew up with, lending a hand to a neighbor.
That included last weekend at the Norfolk Beef Expo, where the 17 students who are competing on the Northeast livestock judging team worked both behind the scenes and front and center in places like the show ring to make sure everything went smoothly.
“I don’t know how we could put the show on without the help of Mike (Roeber) and his students, and the willingness of Northeast Community College to use the ag complex,” said Jeny Albin, business manager for the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the show.
Cattle arrived Saturday and were exhibited on Sunday. It was the 72nd annual show Sunday at the Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex on the Northeast campus.
Albin said events like the expo help young people learn more about raising livestock, caring for animals, keeping records and bearing responsibility. It also helps to promote interest in agriculture, she said.
Mike Roeber, who teaches agriculture and serves as the livestock judging instructor, said there were many quality cattle at the expo.
The show also gets a lot of community and business support, which has helped it to continue for so many years. This is the 24th year that Roeber has assisted with the show, dating to when it was held at the Norfolk Sale Barn.
Roeber said he takes advantage of the show to have his students judge cattle in mythical classes.
“We had a little time, so we took advantage of it,” he said. “I have 10 freshmen and seven sophomores.”
With college livestock judging, teams consist of five students. The scores of all five students are counted at most contests.
“Most of our contests are in both and freshman and sophomore divisions,” he said. “The early contests I can have them all competing in the contests. We actually will be starting on Sept. 24 in McPherson, Kansas, for our first contest.”
It will be busy for the team after that. On Sunday, Sept. 26, the students will be in Grand Island for Ak-Sar-Ben, then on Friday, Oct. 1, they will travel to Hutchinson, Kansas, for a junior livestock expo.
“It will be three contests in eight days,” Roeber said.
The students who are competing at Northeast have judged previously in high school FFA and 4-H.
“It’s just expanding terminology and being more exact on reasons,” he said.
The Northeast livestock judging team also travels to the four major shows, which are the American Royal in Kansas City next month; the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky, in November; the National Western Stock Show in Denver in January; and the Houston Livestock Show in March.
At the Houston show, six students compete on a team, with the top five scores counted. There also are separate divisions for community colleges and four-year schools.