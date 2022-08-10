We recently attended an outdoor summer concert where we sat or stood shoulder to shoulder in 93-degree heat, dripping sweat with our fellow concertgoers and paying good money to do so.
What is the allure that thousands of fans each summer buy tickets for the privilege of nearly fainting away in the hot sun instead of sitting in our comfortably air-conditioned living rooms listening to the same music?
The thing is, we traveled five hours to Kansas City for this particular concert, where August is a bit hotter and a bit more humid than Nebraska. It was still in the 90s when we headed to the venue at 7 p.m.
It didn’t take too long in line before we realized our first priority was to purchase beverages and lots of them. This was another long line, and we knew we’d be paying about twice of what those same drinks would cost outside of the concert area.
I don’t even remember the opening band as I was intent on catching any errant breeze that might find its way into the bowl of the concert area. At a break, we walked to a grassy area at the back of the concessions area where it was a bit cooler or at least seemed to be so. Then we heard the music start and quickly went back to our seats, and we started to forget the summer heat.
It was a favorite band on stage now, and it began playing some of the hits that we came to hear. There was the lead singer, belting out songs we’ve only previously heard over our phone and car speakers, and he really was good and the band really was outstanding. For some reason, it’s not enough just to hear the music — it was really cool to see the songs performed live and have the performers talk to us about how and when they wrote the lyrics. Going to a concert made the music come alive. We were on our feet the whole time, sometimes with our arms raised swaying and singing along — heat forgotten.
So that must be why music fans travel long distances, pay ticket, hotel and food expenses, and stand for hours in 90-degree temps. We’re celebrating the music with fellow concertgoers who also are cheering their approval of good music and favorite musicians. We walked outside of the venue after the concert to wait for our Uber driver with grins on our faces, happy to have come.
We can sit inside our comfortable homes and listen to these songs again when it’s 20 degrees out this winter, but it won’t be the same. It’s summer, and outdoor summer music is still the best.