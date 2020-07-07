The desire to inspire people to read more books inspired Jennifer Carlisle to transform an old newspaper vending box into a little library.
Now, the metal stand sits in the front yard of the home at 500 N. Boxelder St., which she shares with her husband, Tim, and their three children.
It is filled with books and magazines for children and adults, some of which came from Carlisle’s own collection, and some of which came from friends and neighbors who donated books to the cause.
Carlisle, an art teacher at Norfolk Middle School, has long wanted a little library in her yard and spent a fair amount of time researching designs. While there are a plethora of options available, Carlisle said she wanted a structure that would tolerate rain and snow. When she saw one made from a newspaper vending box, she knew she had found the answer. She called Cristina Anderson, the Daily News’ circulation manager, who offered her a box that was going to be recycled anyway.
After some remodeling to the box, the library was open for business. Initially, it had around 30 books. But the number goes up and down daily, Carlisle said.
People are welcomed to borrow a book and return it, she said. Or they can keep it or pass it on to someone else. Books also may be donated to the library. Since opening around a month ago, the library has offered everything from “Highlights,” the activity magazine for children, to John Grisham and Danielle Steel novels.
“If you have a book you’re not using, put it in there,” Carlisle said.
This is not the first little library in Norfolk. The “Book Nook” opened in Central Park for several years. Food items are available at a pantry on Prospect Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets.
So far, Carlisle said, people seem to really like the library.
“I think they are just wonderful,” she said. “The (Norfolk) library did an amazing job (when it was closed due to the pandemic), but not every kid’s parents have the ability to get them to the library.”