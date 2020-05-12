In life, “Little Joe” Hupp was handed the music baton and ran his lap like a winner.
That’s how fellow musician Jim Casey summed up his longtime bandmate, a Northeast Nebraska native who went on to become an instrumental agent behind the scenes for some of the most well-known musical acts to come out of Nashville.
Hupp died Saturday at the age of 78.
“Joe Hupp had something special that enabled him to survive in the music business, which is cut-throat in the least,” Casey said.
Hupp, who was living in Oklahoma at the time of his death, was born Aug. 2, 1941, in Antelope County and started life in a small one-bedroom house behind Hupp’s Store south of Ewing.
The oldest of Joe Sr. and Rose Hupp’s five children, “Little Joe” is remembered in childhood by his brother and bandmate, Bob Hupp, as a creative and inventive leader who earned at a young age the “Little Joe” moniker that he carried into his first band.
“My dad’s name — his dad’s name — also was Joe,” Bob Hupp said. “So if someone wanted to talk to Joe, you would ask, ‘Little Joe or Big Joe?’ That turned over to become Little Joe of Little Joe and the Ramrods.”
Joe Hupp graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1959 and attended Norfolk Junior College while starting his music career.
In the mid-1960s, he joined forces with Casey and brothers Bob and Nick Hupp to form The Smoke Ring, a band that eventually was signed by Buddah Records and toured nationally.
“Back in the day, early ’60s, our band would be hundreds of miles from home on Sunday mornings, but Joe always made sure we pulled that big old bus up to a Catholic church in some little town so ‘The Boys’ could go to Mass,” Casey said.
In addition to touring, The Smoke Ring made a variety of television appearances, including a spot on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand.”
“Joe made all of the connections in Memphis and Nashville,” Bob Hupp said of his brother. “He was a doer and got things done.”
Bob Hupp said he called his brother the “High Priest of Midwest Rock ’n’ Roll” because he had a knack for finding talent in the music industry, using The Smoke Ring and the area as a pipeline for launching careers of longtime industry notables like Garth Fundis, who went on to produce for Don Williams, and Tommy Shaw, who went on to find fame with the rock band Styx.
“He funneled a zillion people in the music business,” Bob Hupp said. “Joe knew about everybody there was to know, and if you were any good, he would get you running.”
In 1976, Hupp relocated with his wife, Janice (Sunderman), and five children to Nashville, where he began working as a booking agent for stars like Waylon Jennings, Rick Nelson, Doctor Hook and Jerry Lee Lewis.
A year later, he moved with his family to Mannford, Oklahoma, and began working with the Jim Halsey Agency of Tulsa. There, Hupp worked with many more notable musicians, including Roy Clark, Tammy Wynette, Roy Orbison, George Jones, The Judds and Merle Haggard.
“He discovered the Oak Ridge Boys,” Bob Hupp said of his brother, who handled bookings for the band.
In 1989, Hupp established his own company, Joe Hupp Enterprises, and continued working in talent management and booking.
When Hupp retired, it was on an acreage outside of Jennings, Oklahoma, where he developed his “Ol’ Hippie Country Club” by putting out flags and knocking around golf clubs in the pasture.
“He loved it out there,” Bob Hupp said. “That’s where he spent the last several years of his life.”
His daughter, Joni Johnson, said her father loved the outdoors and had a knack for trying to put others at ease with his laid-back demeanor.
“He didn’t let things bother him,” Johnson said. “Don’t worry — he would tell you that. He’d always tell you, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ ”
In addition to Johnson and her spouse, Joey, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Joe Hupp is survived by children, Jay Hupp (Cindy) of Owasso, Oklahoma; Jamie Hupp (Susan) of Jenks, Oklahoma; Joel Hupp of Stillwater, Oklahoma; and Jon Hupp (Karen) of Austin, Texas; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Jeanette and Barb; and brother Bob.
Joe Hupp had undergone a surgery earlier this year that was followed by multiple complications, ultimately leading to his death.
Last summer, the Hupp brothers shared the stage for the final time as they performed as part of the annual Nebraska Rocks celebration. Looking back now, Bob Hupp said the memory of their last performance serves as a reminder of how delicate life is.
“When you’re young, you don’t realize how lucky you are until you sit back and kind of take a look,” Bob Hupp said. “Not many people had the opportunity to do what we did. With Joe’s leadership, we got a lot done.”