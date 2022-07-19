WAHOO — In the mid-1970s, the Bee Gees helped kick-start the disco era with the classic song, “Stayin’ Alive.”
That song title accurately describes the state of the Wayne Post 43 Juniors as they came back to win their second game after an opening-round loss in the Class B American Legion Juniors state tournament Monday at Sam Crawford Field.
Wayne spotted host Wahoo an early two-run advantage, then took control of the game with a three-run third inning and pulled away with a 7-4 win, advancing to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. elimination game matchup against Sutton.
The host team got a two-out, two-run double by Avery Weiting, scoring Carson Sabatka and Alex Borchers to give Wahoo an early advantage.
But Wayne coach Robbie Gamble said his team wasn’t worried about the early deficit.
“That’s why we say ‘together’ because it’s all of us together,” he said. “We were able to score some runs today without having to bunt a lot, and we were able to get some runs with two outs and that’s huge when you can do that.
Wayne used a two-out rally in the third to take the lead for good.
After getting only one run with a bases-loaded, nobody-out situation in the second inning, Wayne got consecutive singles by Aiden Liston (which scored Ryan Karsky) and Kaleb Moormeier, both of whom were replaced with courtesy runners Will Leseberg and Calvin Ankeny, respectively. Both of those runners came home when Kaden Keller hit a hot shot that got past the second baseman to make it a 4-2 game after three innings.
Wahoo scored in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Eli Johnston, but Wayne matched that in the bottom of the frame when Devan Anderson reached on an error to score Gavin Redden, who walked and came home on the error.
Wayne put the game out of reach in the fifth with two insurance runs, which came on an RBI double down the left field line that scored Zach McManigal and Jase Dean.
The Wayne Juniors were able to ride the solid pitching of Liston, who threw 6 2/3 solid innings before being replaced due to the pitch limit by Moormeier, who got the final out to seal the win.
“His last outing at the area tournament was not good, and he came out today and really shut them down,” Gamble said of Liston’s six-hit, five-strikeout, four-walk showing. “It was a great performance.”
Wayne outhit Wahoo 7-6, led by two hits from Liston. Redden, Anderson, Moormeier, Keller and Dean each added hits and Leseberg scored twice as a courtesy runner.
Wayne (26-1) will face Sutton in a 4 p.m. game on Tuesday, while Lincoln Christian meets Plattsmouth at 7 p.m. The championship game is set for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Wahoo 200 100 1 — 4 6 4
Wayne 013 120 x — 7 7 0
WP: Liston. LP: Stabbing. Sv.: Moormeier. 2B: (WAY) Redden; (WAH) Wieting, Eddie.