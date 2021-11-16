Listening and learning

Public libraries everywhere are a reflection of their communities. They design their programs, collections and services around the unique needs of the people they serve. For this to work well, libraries must listen to the people in their community to know what they want. Sometimes this is done in informal ways, through casual conversations or a comment left in the suggestion box. Sometimes it is done in more formal ways, such as a questionnaire filled out after a program or a survey on social media. Recently, the Norfolk Public Library had an interesting opportunity to engage on a deeper level with a group in the community.
The library was awarded a grant through the American Library Association to help library staff increase their community engagement. Part of the goal was to train library staff in conversation facilitation. As libraries have taken on the roles of community meeting place and hub of activities, it is important that library staff have good tools to lead discussions. The training focused on how to structure a good discussion, how to ask the right questions and how to keep conversations constructive. We often think of libraries as quiet spaces, but from book clubs, to library board meetings, to tours and programs, discussions are happening at the library all the time.
Another goal of the grant was to use this training to host at least one community conversation around a topic important to our community. There were so many important and timely topics that could be discussed that it was difficult to choose a focus. In the end, we chose to focus on how the library can best serve individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.
We hosted two community conversations, inviting anyone whose life is affected by developmental disability, whether an individual, self-advocate, caregiver or family member, to attend. We discussed big-picture topics about how the community at large was serving these individuals and then honed in on how the library fit into the picture. These conversations were productive and gave the library really important information on how to improve services to this particular group.
We learned that communication is key. The library already provides a variety of services and accommodations for individuals with developmental or other disabilities but had not shared this in a way that was easy for people to find. We have now added a page to our website that shares helpful information for people with a variety of different needs. We also learned how important social opportunities for this group are. We are starting (or restarting) some programs that will be great opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to participate in and enjoy. We learned, too, that having hands-on activities for people to do in the library could enrich family and group visits. There are now activity kits to use in the library. These are for all ages and abilities and include a variety of things, such as sensory toys, fine motor skill development items, coloring pages and science activities.
Most importantly, we learned that deliberately reaching out and then carefully listening provided benefits to everyone involved. While this grant project is now complete, we will carry forward these lessons that have been learned. Like public libraries everywhere, we will continue to strive for excellence in serving our communities. We will continue to listen, to learn and to reflect the rich variety of the beloved communities that we serve.