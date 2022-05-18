OMAHA — It was a day for Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s young boys athletes to shine at the Class B state track and field meet at Burke Stadium on Wednesday.
The area's lone medalist came in the boys high jump, where Jaxon Lipker of Boone Central tied for sixth place. The sophomore topped out at six feet, two inches, one inch off from his personal record.
“I’ve been working for this all season and I came into the season looking to go to state,” he said. “But coming top eight is big for me.”
Lipker felt his hard work and improvement this season had finally paid off. As an underclassman, he’s ready to go even further.
“I know my abilities, I know what I can do and I know what I did,” he said. “I know the things wrong that I did today and next year, I’m coming back looking for a top five finish.”
Sean Coventry of O’Neill finished fifteenth in the high jump with a height of 6-0.
In 2021, Logan Moeller led Pierce to titles in the long jump and the triple jump, winning the all-class gold medal in the latter.
On Wednesday, the Bluejays sent another pair of athletes to the triple jump in sophomore Gavin Sullivan and junior Addison Croghan. They finished 13th and 19th, respectively.
Even without Moeller, his presence was felt in how the two of them performed throughout the season.
“I definitely listened to him a lot,” Addison said. “Logan was a big role model for me.”It wasn’t the result that Sullivan was looking for, but it gives him plenty of confidence heading into future seasons.
“It keeps putting in my head that I can make it here every year if I put my mind to it and kind of just succeed at everything that I can here,” he said.
Treven Weddle of West Point-Beemer finished 11th with a jump of 42-9¼.
Croghan and Sullivan will compete in the boys long jump on Thursday.
Keaton Wattier of O’Neill will be running in the finals of the boys 110-meter hurdles for the second straight year after running in 15.32 seconds in preliminaries. He’ll be joined by Benjamin Brahmer of Pierce and Jackson Roberts of Boone Central, who also qualified for the 300.
Edward Pena of West Point-Beemer finished the 3200-meter run in 10:34, good for 16th place.