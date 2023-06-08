When the short-notice call was made providing Kamren Lingenfelter an opportunity to play one more football game, the answer was quick.
Yes.
The Battle Creek graduate is among 71 players who will be suiting up for Saturday’s Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic, but he didn’t have as much time to prepare as most.
He was asked to join the White team roster last Saturday evening, about 36 hours before practices began on Monday morning.
“The opportunity kind of surprised me, but I was excited,” the 5-foot-11, 155-pound cornerback said.
Lingenfelter — like Oakland-Craig’s Payton Novak — was a late addition to help fill the White team’s roster due to losses because of injuries and commitments.
Lingenfelter said this is an especially rewarding all-star opportunity.
“It’s a great experience for any all-star, but also for the school atmosphere to have that ability to put your name out there,” he said. “That’s kind of a big thing.”
While excited about getting to play another game, that’s not the aspect of being added to the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Classic that Lingenfelter looked forward to the most.
Instead, that is “team bonding, playing with guys you don’t get to play with ever in your life and building that team chemistry,” he said. “It’s going to be fun to see how they are on and off the field, both as a teammate and as a friend in the future.”
With 10 Northeast Nebraska teams advancing to playoff semifinals last November — and Pierce, Norfolk Catholic and Clarkson/Leigh claiming titles — there will be a wealth of talent on display during Saturday’s game.
Lingenfelter, who played in semifinal games the past two seasons with the Braves, said strong traditions had made high school football so special in this part of the state.
“I think the coaching and our communities that come out and support us every Friday night, that’s a big part of Northeast Nebraska football,” he said. “Hopefully on Saturday everyone comes out and supports us more.”
Lingenfelter said it was special playing for one of those tradition-rich programs like Battle Creek, which hasn’t missed out on the postseason since 2007.
“It was fun. I enjoyed playing for coach (Andrew) Carlson,” he said. “He was a great coach on and off the field. It was fun playing with the seniors three years ago and then growing up and being that senior that people look up to was fun, too.”
Lingenfelter said he hopes he’s done his part to help that winning tradition continue on.
“There’s a lot of opportunities that Carlson puts out there,” Lingenfelter said. “There’s a lot of work out there in the weight room, and there are opportunities to get out there and show little kids what they have to look forward to when they grow up.”
In the fall, he plans on attending Northeast Community College to work toward a utility line degree. But he gets a final chance to deal with a different type of linemen first.
“I’m excited to put on the pads one more time,” Lingenfelter said.
And he said football had taught him lessons that would benefit him for the rest of his life.
“I’ve learned commitment — coming to practice every day and giving 100% to the team and the coaches and the community you’re going to play for on Friday nights,” he said.
THE GAME
The 10th annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic will kick off on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field at 11 a.m.
The Red team will be coached by Mark Brahmer of Pierce with the White team being led by Greg Wemhoff of Elgin Public/Pope John.
The White team leads the all-time series 6-3 and has won the past four contests. Last year, the White team earned a 24-21 win in the first overtime game of the classic.
It’s the second straight Saturday all-star game for nine participants who also were involved in last week’s Shrine Bowl.
Those on the Red team are Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Grant Arens and Jay Steffen, Norfolk Catholic’s Karter Kerkman, Wayne’s Alex Phelps and Pierce teammates Dawson Raabe and Abram Scholting. On the White team are Norfolk’s Jackson Bos, Battle Creek’s Eli Hintz and Bancroft-Rosalie’s Elliott Nottlemann.
Scholting connected with Phelps on a 20-yard touchdown pass for the North team’s lone score in a 17-7 loss to the South.