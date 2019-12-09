It took two weeks of demonic training, one month of set construction and more than four months of practice, but it all paid off.
The Lindsay Holy Family High School one-act team took home the NSAA district play production trophy after performing a play written by its own co-director, Tori Wiese.
“Writing a play, it’s like putting myself out there and letting people see a part of me,” Wiese said. “So it’s kind of scary how it’s going to be received, but (this one) is having such a powerful effect. We’re thankful we get to do it one more time for this state and perform for a big crowd.”
Wiese, a Holy Family graduate and theology teacher, has been writing scripts since she was a junior in high school. She became co-directors with first grade teacher Kristin Catterson two years ago, when she wrote her first play.
“She is so passionate and she has this (idea) all in her head,” Catterson said. “And it’s so cool to watch her develop it, create it and then go through the process of writing it. The first time she read it to me, it just was so powerful, it gave me goosebumps. So it’s been an honor to get to help create this story.”
Wiese's play that won the Class D2-1 district championship Dec. 4 is titled “The Descendants of Genesis 3” and took about two weeks to write.
Instead of guardian angels, the play focuses on the idea of guardian demons, Wiese said. The plot follows the story of dancer Catarina, played by senior Jenna Preister.
Catarina’s father was killed by a drunk driver when she was younger and she needs to decide if she wants to get revenge, Wiese said. Throughout the play, she spars with lead demon Caina, played by senior Carley Preister.
“We have our own demons that are attached to us, and they are trying to drive us away from goodness and truth,” Wiese said. “The play looks at the different ways the devil sneakily tries to lead us into sin and lead us into hell. The whole set takes place in hell.”
The Holy Family one-act team has 22 cast and crew members out of all 27 students in the entire high school. The cast had to master demonic body language and facial expressions, while the crew created wooden trees, rocks and spikes to create a hell-like scene.
The team has practiced every day in a one-act class since mid-August. While everyone has been passionate about their performance, it was hard to find enough time to prepare for the district competition, Catterson said.
With so few students in the high school, one-act members are involved in several other activities.
“The one-act program has really grown in the past two years,” Catterson said. “This year it’s been really well-received. We’ve had incredible support from the community and we are just thankful to get this far. It’s really cool to witness.”
The team is scheduled to perform at the three-day NSAA State Play Production Championships in Class D at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. Almost 40 high school one-act teams will compete in six different classes.
Wiese said she plans on writing more plays for future one-act competitions. But for now, everyone will focus on taking the state trophy home — the cast has even been reciting lines in the hallways and before class.
It was powerful watching them perform at the district competition, Catterson said.
“Right at the climax, I was backstage with the kids and they were just jumping up with excitement before they went on,” Catterson said. “It was so cool to see how passionate and excited they were, and you could just feel their power.”
The championships will continue until Friday evening. Lindsay Holy Family High School hasn’t been to the state competition since 2011, when it took home the state championship in its class.
More information about the competition may be found on the NSAA play production headquarters website at https://nsaahome.org/nsaa-play-production-championships-hq/.