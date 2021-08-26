Lincoln Southwest takes down Panthers in 3 straight

The Omaha World-Herald ranked Lincoln Southwest No. 6 in Class A to start the season. You won't get any argument from new Norfolk High volleyball coach Dave Hepner.
The Silver Hawks rolled into Norfolk on Thursday and left town with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 sweep of the Panthers at the Norfolk High gym.
"18, what are you going to do," Hepner said refering to jersey number worn by Soutwest 6-foot senior Shaylee Myers who finished the match with 18 kills.
Despite the lop-sided loss, Hepner said he felt his Panthers played pretty well. "They're really, really, really good," Hepner said, referring to Southwest.
"They just have a lot of weapons and I thought our girls played pretty hard. Defensively, we didn't adjust early. I thought we got better as the night went on. Ultimately, you want to get better every single time, so from that regard, we're taking steps in the right direction."
Norfolk led at some point in all three sets. In fact, the Panthers scored the first point of all three.
6-foot-2-inch sophomore Carly Ries gave Norfolk fans something to cheer about, scoreing the first point of the season with a kill off an assist from Carlie Steich.
Myers took over from there, scoring the next three points on kills of her own, but a kill by Cameryn Skiff made it 3-2 and the Panthers reeled off the next four points to make it 5-3.
The Silver Hawks tallied the next four points and also had a 5-0 run later in the set on the way to a 25-16 win.
"We talked about when they made a big run, and we finally shut it down, that's when we made our mistakes," Hepner said. "We just couldn't get over the hump and against a really good team, you've got to find a way to get over the hump."
Norfolk led 4-3 in the second set before Southwest made an 8-0 run, highlighted by three consecutive ace serves by the Silver Hawks' Karli Symonsbergen.
Silver Hawk coach Mark Novotny was pleased with his his team's early-season mindset.
"It's not just in our physical play but our mental play," he said. "We looked confident. We look prepared to make the playes that we needed to and we looked like we were having a lot of fun."
Southwest had more fun later in the set by going on a 7-0 run to take a 20-9 lead before the Panthers said 'Enough is enough."
Ries and Cameryn Skiff led Norfolk on a 7-2 run to pull within 22-16. "They were digging everything that we had," Novotny said, and they never gave up the entire time. Our girls recognized that and made sure they were still doing everything they could all the time."
Brinly Christensen's service ace later gave the Silver Hawks set number two, 25-17.
The Panthers used the momentum from late in the second set to play toe-to-toe with their highly-rated foe early in the third. Ahnika Beltz's service ace and a pair of Tessa Gall kills highlighted the early going as the score stood knotted at 13.
"I thought we started to adjust mentally a lot better," Hepner said
Erin Schwanebeck then assisted Ries to make the score 14-13 Panthers. A Norfolk service error and Christensen ace had the Silver Hawks up on before Norfolk fought back to tie it at 15.
But that was Norfolk's last bit of glory for the night. Southwest rolled with a 9-2 run the rest of the way. Emerson Lionberger's kill ended it at 25-17.
"We were getting some digs. We just didn't get anything at the net in terms of blocks," Hepner said. "If you're not getting some touches when there are that many hitters, we have to get a lot better at that."
Despite the loss, Hepner said there was a lot to like about the first match of the season.
"They showed they can play. We passed well, we served well. We didn't have many service errors. We served long on our errors which I can live with. They just came at bad times," he said. "But I'm proud of them. They played hard."
The Panthers now turn their attention to Saturday when they host their own invitational. Norfolk will play against each of the three teams in its pool: Kearney, Yankton and South Sioux City.
The teams in the other pool - Hastings, Bennington, Columbus and Lincoln High - will also play a round robin.
Then, the two pool winners will play each other for the title while the second- third- and fourth-place teams will play against one another as well.
Gall said the team has to come back fired up. "I think we can win the next games, because as our coach said, 'After Saturday, we could come back and be 4-1.'
POPULAR NAME
The match featured three girls who all filled up the stat sheet and who all share the same first name, though they spell it differentlly. There was Norfolk's Carly Ries and her teammate Carlie Streich and on the other side of the net, the Lincoln Southwest lineup included Karli Symonsbergen.
SAME RULES
The Nebraska School Activities Association is continuing to impliment the special rules used last year as a result of COVID-19. Rather than switching sides of the net after each set, the teams continue to play on the same side of the net and use the same bench area the entire match.
Also, the traditional handshakes both before and after the match have been replaced by friendly waves.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST DEFEATS NORFOLK 25-16, 25-17, 25-17
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST (1-0): Alli Mullin 1s, 3a; Malayah Long 1k, 13s, 3a; Teagan Little 1a; Karli Symonsbergen 6k, 25s, 5a; Brinly Christensen 9k, 2a, 1b; Shaylee Myers 17k, 3s; Abbie Appleget 2k; Emerson Lionberger 6k, 1b; Courtney Holsteen 5k, 1s; Madison Rink 2k.
NORFOLK (0-1): Carlie Streich 1k, 15s; Tessa Gall 6k, 1s; Kaidence Boyd 1k, 1b; Erin Schwanebeck 1k, 3s; Cameryn Skiff 3k, 1a; Ahnika Beltz 1a; Carly Ries 10k; Lauren Hinrichs 1k, 1b; Tasha Eisenhauer 3s.
Lincoln Southwest takes down Panthers in 3 straight
The Omaha World-Herald ranked Lincoln Southwest No. 6 in Class A to start the season. You won't get any argument from new Norfolk High volleyball coach Dave Hepner.
The Silver Hawks rolled into Norfolk on Thursday and left town with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 sweep of the Panthers at the Norfolk High gym.
"18, what are you going to do," Hepner said refering to jersey number worn by Soutwest 6-foot senior Shaylee Myers who finished the match with 18 kills.
Despite the lop-sided loss, Hepner said he felt his Panthers played pretty well. "They're really, really, really good," Hepner said, referring to Southwest.
"They just have a lot of weapons and I thought our girls played pretty hard. Defensively, we didn't adjust early. I thought we got better as the night went on. Ultimately, you want to get better every single time, so from that regard, we're taking steps in the right direction."
Norfolk led at some point in all three sets. In fact, the Panthers scored the first point of all three.
6-foot-2-inch sophomore Carly Ries gave Norfolk fans something to cheer about, scoreing the first point of the season with a kill off an assist from Carlie Steich.
Myers took over from there, scoring the next three points on kills of her own, but a kill by Cameryn Skiff made it 3-2 and the Panthers reeled off the next four points to make it 5-3.
The Silver Hawks tallied the next four points and also had a 5-0 run later in the set on the way to a 25-16 win.
"We talked about when they made a big run, and we finally shut it down, that's when we made our mistakes," Hepner said. "We just couldn't get over the hump and against a really good team, you've got to find a way to get over the hump."
Norfolk led 4-3 in the second set before Southwest made an 8-0 run, highlighted by three consecutive ace serves by the Silver Hawks' Karli Symonsbergen.
Silver Hawk coach Mark Novotny was pleased with his his team's early-season mindset."It's not just in our physical play but our mental play," he said. "We looked confident. We look prepared to make the playes that we needed to and we looked like we were having a lot of fun."
Southwest had more fun later in the set by going on a 7-0 run to take a 20-9 lead before the Panthers said 'Enough is enough."
Ries and Cameryn Skiff led Norfolk on a 7-2 run to pull within 22-16. "They were digging everything that we had," Novotny said, and they never gave up the entire time. Our girls recognized that and made sure they were still doing everything they could all the time."
Brinly Christensen's service ace later gave the Silver Hawks set number two, 25-17.
The Panthers used the momentum from late in the second set to play toe-to-toe with their highly-rated foe early in the third. Ahnika Beltz's service ace and a pair of Tessa Gall kills highlighted the early going as the score stood knotted at 13.
"I thought we started to adjust mentally a lot better," Hepner said
Erin Schwanebeck then assisted Ries to make the score 14-13 Panthers. A Norfolk service error and Christensen ace had the Silver Hawks up on before Norfolk fought back to tie it at 15.
But that was Norfolk's last bit of glory for the night. Southwest rolled with a 9-2 run the rest of the way. Emerson Lionberger's kill ended it at 25-17.
"We were getting some digs. We just didn't get anything at the net in terms of blocks," Hepner said. "If you're not getting some touches when there are that many hitters, we have to get a lot better at that."
Despite the loss, Hepner said there was a lot to like about the first match of the season.
"They showed they can play. We passed well, we served well. We didn't have many service errors. We served long on our errors which I can live with. They just came at bad times," he said. "But I'm proud of them. They played hard."
The Panthers now turn their attention to Saturday when they host their own invitational. Norfolk will play against each of the three teams in its pool: Kearney, Yankton and South Sioux City.
The teams in the other pool - Hastings, Bennington, Columbus and Lincoln High - will also play a round robin.
Then, the two pool winners will play each other for the title while the second- third- and fourth-place teams will play against one another as well.
Gall said the team has to come back fired up. "I think we can win the next games, because as our coach said, 'After Saturday, we could come back and be 4-1.'
POPULAR NAME
The match featured three girls who all filled up the stat sheet and who all share the same first name, though they spell it differentlly. There was Norfolk's Carly Ries and her teammate Carlie Streich and on the other side of the net, the Lincoln Southwest lineup included Karli Symonsbergen.
SAME RULES
The Nebraska School Activities Association is continuing to impliment the special rules used last year as a result of COVID-19. Rather than switching sides of the net after each set, the teams continue to play on the same side of the net and use the same bench area the entire match.
Also, the traditional handshakes both before and after the match have been replaced by friendly waves.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST DEFEATS NORFOLK 25-16, 25-17, 25-17
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST (1-0): Alli Mullin 1s, 3a; Malayah Long 1k, 13s, 3a; Teagan Little 1a; Karli Symonsbergen 6k, 25s, 5a; Brinly Christensen 9k, 2a, 1b; Shaylee Myers 17k, 3s; Abbie Appleget 2k; Emerson Lionberger 6k, 1b; Courtney Holsteen 5k, 1s; Madison Rink 2k.
NORFOLK (0-1): Carlie Streich 1k, 15s; Tessa Gall 6k, 1s; Kaidence Boyd 1k, 1b; Erin Schwanebeck 1k, 3s; Cameryn Skiff 3k, 1a; Ahnika Beltz 1a; Carly Ries 10k; Lauren Hinrichs 1k, 1b; Tasha Eisenhauer 3s.