Lincoln Southwest sweeps Panthers

A six-run fifth inning seemed to give Class A preseason No. 9-rated Norfolk High the momentum needed to split Thursday’s season-opening doubleheader against No. 6 Lincoln Southwest.
The Silver Hawks had other ideas.
Lincoln Southwest more than doubled its response, exploding for 13 runs in the top of the sixth to claim a 20-8 victory in six innings at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. That completed the sweep after the Silver Hawks took the opener 5-3.
“It’s a game of runs, and there was a big momentum switch,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “We take the lead, and then all of a sudden things unraveled.
“We beat ourselves. That’s the stuff that bothers us coaches the most. We’re a much better team than we played like tonight. When you have errors like we did tonight – mental breakdowns like we had – you’re not going to be in the game. Lincoln Southwest is going to put the pressure on you at all times. If you’re not ready for it, they’re going to put 20 runs on you.”
Eight errors by the Panthers in the second game resulted in 14 of the 20 runs being unearned. Lincoln Southwest put up at least three runs against all four Norfolk pitchers in that game.
Errors and mental mistakes quickly proved costly for the Panthers in the decisive inning. Lincoln Southwest entered the sixth trailing 8-7 but led 11-8 before Norfolk recorded its first out.
Delaney Madson homered in the inning as part of her 3-for-5 performance with four RBIs. Kennadi Williams went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs.
Southwest scored four runs in the top of the fifth to lead 7-2, but the Panthers rallied back.
Miley Wichman was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out, and Jessica Schmidt came through with a two-run single.
Kierstyn Lynn drew a walk to reload the bases, and Henley Morris sent an 0-2 pitch over the fence in center field for a grand slam and an 8-7 lead.
“We’ve been telling them from day one to put the ball in play,” Siedschlag said. “If you put the ball in play, good things will happen. (Lincoln Southwest) is human. They’ll make mistakes. They threw it around a little bit.
“When you get that grand slam, it’s a big momentum switch. But, at the same time, you’ve got to keep that lead and play solid defense.”
In the opener, Emily Jucht’s three-run homer in the second inning gave the SIlver Hawks the lead for good.
Norfolk got within 5-3 in the fifth on an Emerson Waldow sacrifice fly and an error that allowed Payton Schnoor to score. But Southwest closed out the win by forcing the Panthers to strand the tying run on second base in the seventh.
“In the first game, I thought we battled pretty well,” Siedschlag said.
The Panthers will try to quickly turn their attention to Saturday’s 9 a.m. doubleheader at Grand Island.
“We told them it’s a long season,” Siedschlag said. “We can’t dwell on tonight because we go to Grand Island on Saturday. We have two more. So you have to flush it. Hopefully you learn something from it and you move on.”
First game
Lincoln SW 032 000 0 – 5 8 1
Norfolk 100 020 0 – 3 6 2
WP: Alexis Bradley. LP: Jessica Schmidt. 2B: (NOR) Kylie Baumgard, Miley Wichman, Brooklyn Branz. HR: (LSW) Emily Jucht.
Second game
Lincoln SW 010 24(13) – 20 18 2
Norfolk 011 060 – 8 6 8
WP: Alexis Bradley. LP: Kierstyn Linn. 2B: (LSW) Kennadi Williams, Makenna Murphy, Emily Jucht, Emma Dostal; (NOR) Henley Morris. HR: (LSW) Delaney Madson, Dostal; (NOR) Miley Wichman, Morris.