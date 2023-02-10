Both the Lincoln Southwest’s boys and girls basketball teams turned first-quarter leads over the Panthers into victories Friday night.
A 12-0 run in the latter half of the first period allowed the tall and talented Silver Hawks squad to pull away for a 22-14 lead in the boys game, a margin that Southwest — 12-7 and No. 8 in the Class A rating — increased to 39-24 at halftime.
But the 5-14 Panthers, led by sophomore Chase Swanson’s game-high 23 points and a never-give-up effort, closed to within eight points twice in the third quarter before the Silver Hawks regrouped to pull away for a 69-56 win.
In girls action, Norfolk (2-18) fell behind 18-2 in the first quarter and 25-7 at the half — without a field goal in either the first or second period — before getting its offense untracked to score 12 points in the third.
However, Lincoln Southwest’s lead had increased to 42-19 by then, and the Panthers’ 19-point offensive total in the second half wasn’t enough to prevent a 53-26 Silver Hawks’ victory.
“The kids have a standard of playing hard, and they do that for whoever we’re playing against,” Norfolk boys coach Ben Bohn said. “I hope the people see that they lay it on the line every time we play.”
That effort, and a tone set by four early points from Swanson, allowed the Panthers to garner half of the four early lead exchanges, but Brayden Hendershot’s 3 from the point was the last Norfolk field goal before a three-minute drought opened the door for a 12-0 Southwest run.
That run, keyed by five points each from Chuck Love and Braden Frager, provided the first-quarter lead, and the Silver Hawks’ offensive depth — with five players with five points or more in the first half — contributed to the 39-24 spread at halftime.
The Panthers got a chance for a comeback when Southwest began the second half by settling for 3-point attempts offensively. They made none of their four tries during the first three minutes of the third period.
Swanson, who earned plenty of playing time a year ago as a freshman, continued to attack offensively throughout the game. He followed four points in the first quarter and three in the second with a 7-0 individual run and nine total points in the third.
Swanson’s 7-0 run brought the Panthers back to within 41-33. His next basket came after grabbing an offensive rebound in the middle of the lane, nudging a teammate out of the way, then sinking a contested shot in traffic. That shot answered a Southwest basket to keep Norfolk’s deficit at eight points at 43-35.
“We had a good run there, just getting the good shots we had been getting to fall,” Bohn said. “Then they ballooned their lead to almost 20 before you knew it.”
“But it’s good for our kids to be in those kinds of games. A top 10 team comes in, and we’ve got it to within 10 late in the third,” he said. “It’s fun to be in games like that. Hopefully it builds our confidence going forward.”
Swanson then wrapped up his scoring with seven more points in the fourth before exiting with 21/2 minutes left as both coaches turned the game over to reserves.
“He’s really found his spots in the flow of our offense. He loves to go to his right, and his mid-range jumper is his shot,” Bohn said. “He’s about 40 games into his varsity career, so the game has slowed down for him, and that helps.”
“He’s really athletic; he’s got a little more ‘twitch’ than some of our guys,” he said. “That lets him go by people, then stop on a dime and get his shot up. He’s a good player.”
A timeout by Southwest coach Alex Bahe refocused the Silver Hawks offensively and, as a result, Southwest outscored Norfolk 9-4 to return the lead to 52-39 by the end of the third.
Although Easton Sullivan’s 3 to open the final period cut the deficit to 10, Southwest buried five consecutive 3s to put the game out of reach at 64-45 as reserves established the game’s 69-56 final score.
Sullivan joined Swanson in double figures with 11 points in the contest.
“(Southwest) brings 19 points per game off the bench. They’ve got one guy who shoots around 43% from 3,” Bohn said. “They’re taking shots from range, like those are the shots we want defensively, and they’re falling.”
“I don’t know what their ranking is, but they’re definitely one of the best teams we’ve played,” he said. “I think they can beat anybody we’ve played on any given night. They’re really good.”
Southwest finished with three players in double figures — led by sophomores Love and Frager with 16 and 15 points, respectively, along with Ryan Smith’s 10.
IN THE GIRLS game, the Silver Hawks scored nine unanswered points to open the game, then finished the first quarter outscoring the Panthers 9-2 for an 18-2 lead.
That lead increased to 25-7 in the second as Norfolk’s field goal shooting woes increased to 0-16.
Abigail Ruda broke the ice early in the second half, scoring on an offensive rebound-putback, and the Panthers produced their best offensive output of the game with a 12-point total.
Unfortunately for Norfolk, the Silver Hawks also had a productive third period, scoring 17 points to increase their lead to 42-19 before also outscoring the Panthers 11-7 in the fourth to wrap up the 53-26 victory and improve to 11-8 on the season.
Cameryn Skiff and Tasha Eisenhauer led Norfolk with seven points each, with Skiff making 7 of 12 free throws and Eisenhauer making three of the Panthers’ six field goals.
BOYS
Lincoln Southwest 22 17 13 17 — 69
Norfolk 14 10 15 17 — 56
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST (12-7): Lukas Helms 3-5 0-0 6, Chuck Love 6-16 2-2 16, Bhan Buom 2-3 1-2 6, Karter Chamberlain 0-6 0-0 0, Rylan Smith 4-10 0-0 11, Yual Lam 1-2 0-0 3, Owen McGovern 1-5 0-0 2, Reid Nagel 3-3 2-3 8, Jackson Carpenter 1-2 0-0 2, Braden Frager 5-7 2-2 15. Totals: 26-58 7-9 69.
NORFOLK (3-15): Coleson Barritt 0-3 0-0 0, Easton Sullivan 4-11 0-0 11, Caleb Grashorn 1-1 2-2 4, Brayden Hendershot 1-3 0-0 3, Ethan Synovec 1-2 0-0 2, Chase Swanson 9-16 5-9 23, Jack Borgmann 3-9 0-0 6, Isaiah Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Braylon Owens 1-2 0-2 2, Taiven Winsley 1-2 0-0 2, Mason Dixon 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 22-52 7-13 56.
GIRLS
Lincoln Southwest 18 7 17 11 — 53
Norfolk 2 5 12 7 — 26
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST (11-8): Aniya Seymore 2-8 0-0 6, Chloe Kreifels 0-1 2-2 2, Brenly Noerrlinger 2-2 0-0 5, Hayden Rathe 4-10 1-3 10, Emma Dostal 2-7 1-2 5, Ja’Sara Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Eleanor Griffin 4-8 0-0 10, Brinly Christensen 4-8 0-3 8, Piper Bellamy 1-2 0-0 2, Kallen Stauffer 2-3 0-0 5. Totals: 21-50 4-10 53.
NORFOLK (2-18): Bo Caskey 0-1 0-0 0, Adalia McWilliams 0-1 0-0 0, Emerson Waldow 1-5 2-4 4, Atley Baumann 0-3 0-0 0, Brynn Headlee 0-2 0-0 0, Abigail Ruda 1-4 0-0 2, Emma Long 0-2 2-2 2, Cameryn Skiff 0-10 7-12 7, Tasha Eisenhauer 3-8 1-4 7, Skylar Indra 1-1 1-2 4. Totals: 6-37 13-24 26.