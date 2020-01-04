The Lincoln Southwest boys and girls basketball teams turned to defense to sweep the Panthers Saturday night.
By keeping Norfolk from driving the ball to the basket, then crowding the 3-point arc, the Silver Hawks defeated the Panthers 56-46 in the boys game.
In the girls game, Southwest--after trailing 9-1 in the first quarter--cranked up the pressure in the second quarter and sped to a 50-34 win over the Norfolk girls.
Southwest boys coach Alex Bahe said that the Silver Hawks’ depth--11 players saw action, and 10 scored--was a part of the defensive game plan necessary to contain Norfolk’s 3-point shooting.
The Panthers made 16 of 41 field goal attempts (39 percent), including 11 of 30 3-point tries (36 percent), during the game and led 11-5 midway through the opening quarter following three 3s to open the game--two by Kallan Herman and one by Tyson Stelling.
But then, Norfolk managed just a layup by Cameron Eisenhauer on a cut to the basket, and the Silver Hawks outscored Norfolk 10-2 to finish the period with a 15-13 lead.
“We used (our depth) well,” Bahe said. “We got our ‘bigs’ in foul trouble, and we were able to go probably two (players) deeper than we usually go at the post. Then we stayed fresh at the guard spots.”
“It was a point of emphasis to play a little bit deeper rotation tonight, and I think that paid off,” he said. “The recipe for us for stopping their 3s was to make sure we took away their drive, because they really like to get in the lane and pitch out. I thought we really defended drive well, so as an off-shoot of that we shut down their 3.”
Southwest’s defense continued to affect the Norfolk scoring--which now became exclusively 3-point shots--with Stelling providing the Panthers’ only scoring punch with three 3s in the second quarter and another halfway through the third until Eisenhauer added one more with 41 seconds left before the Silver Hawks took a 42-28 lead into the game’s final eight minutes.
“I was really proud of our effort; we were coming off two games--a double-overtime game against Kearney and a game against Northeast when we gave up 72 points--where our defensive effort lost us games, but I think our defensive effort tonight won us the game,” Bahe said.
Norfolk mounted a late comeback in the fourth quarter--with the assistance of two 3s by Herman and one each by Eisenhauer and Stelling--reducing the deficit to six points at 46-40 with just over three minutes left to play, but the Silver Hawks converted 6 of 6 free throws while outscoring the Panthers 10-3 down the stretch to clinch the 56-46 victory.
“In the third quarter their defense dictated how the game was going to be played at that time, that gave them some separation, and we couldn’t make up the ground that we lost,” Norfolk coach Tony Siske said. “We’ve got to handle when teams get up in our face and get a little more physical. We’ve just got to handle it better; we’re too eager to put the ball on the floor to get away from it or abandon our cuts. We’ve got to stay the course.”
Norfolk got all of its scoring from four players--Stelling (21 points), Herman (12), Eisenhauer (11), and Isaac Heimes (2).
Meanwhile, Southwest had 10 players contribute offensively, led by senior Jayson Wakefield and sophomore Ben Hunzeker with 10 points each.
“We can be balanced, if we share the ball and utilize our bench--that’s our strength,” Bahe said.
Siske also felt that the Panthers allowed Southwest to get into transition too easily and too often.
“They beat us in transition for at least 10 points, and there’s the difference in the game,” he said. “We’ve got to get back, get our defense set, and give ourselves a chance to defend them. Stopping the ball and stopping drives has been an issue all year, and we’ve just to to keep trying to get better.”
IN THE GIRLS GAME, Norfolk got off to a quick start on two baskets by Jalen Hoffman, one from Chelsea Strom, and another by Hailey Kleinschmit to forge a 9-1 advantage, but Southwest outscored the Panthers 25-3 during the next 10 minutes to lead 26-12 at halftime.
“I liked our defensive effort after about the first five minutes,” Silver Hawks coach Jeff Rump said. “We were a little sluggish; as much as you tell kids you can’t put any stock into what happened the week before (57-36 Southwest victory over Norfolk in the Heartland Conference tournament), I felt like we were just going through the motions early, but then the defensive intensity picked up, and that’s what we pride ourselves on.”
After Norfolk scored 17 points in the third period--its best offensive output of the game--to trail just 36-29, disaster struck as the Panthers’ offense produced just a single free throw by Nealy Brummond to begin the final quarter before Karly Kalin’s three-point play six minutes later.
By then, the Silver Hawks’ lead had expanded to 48-33 before Southwest settled for the 50-34 win.
“I thought that we started the game out tougher and playing harder than they were,” Panthers coach Jared Oswald said. “We did battle back in the third quarter, getting to within six, but it was just too deep of a hole to dig out of.”
The Silver Hawks’ Kate Dilsaver led all scorers with 16 points, while Kleinschmit’s eight points were tops for Norfolk.
“We just didn’t do a good job executing offensively; this is a team that just doesn’t allow us to create turnovers and get easy layups that we’ve kind of lived on,” Oswald said. “Our defensive mistakes were minor, but when you’re short on scoring on the other end, every little (defensive mistake) is magnified.”
Boys game
Lincoln Southwest 15 11 16 14 -- 56
Norfolk 13 9 6 18 --46
Lincoln Southwest (4-5): Ben Hunzeker 5-5 0-1 10, Jared Bohrer 2-6 0-0 5, Grant Mielak 0-1 0-0 0, Jamison Focht 2-4 0-0 4, Rylan Smith 1-3 3-4 5, Tyler Sellentin 2-2 1-1 5, Jayson Wakefield 2-5 5-6 10, Dillon Riedmiller 2-2 0-0 4, Brayton Christensen 1-3 1-1 3, Myles Hoehne 3-7 0-0 7, Dane Gebers 2-2 0-0 4. Totals: 22-36 10-13 56.
Norfolk (3-6): Gage Dohren 0-2 0-0 0, Isaac Heimes 1-5 0-0 2, Kallan Herman 4-9 0-0 12, Tyson Stelling 7-12 1-3 21, Cameron Eisenhauer 4-13 1-2 11, Nolan Strand 0-1 0-0 0, Daydon Taylor 0-5 0-0 0. Totals: 16-41 2-5 46.
Girls game
Lincoln Southwest 6 20 10 14 -- 50
Norfolk 9 3 17 5 -- 34
Lincoln Southwest (5-5): Katie Carpenter 4-6 0-0 9, Emerson Barada 1-2 0-0 2, Carly Coen 0-1 0-0 0, Skylar Pieper 1-2 0-0 3, Freddie Wallace 1-3 1-2 3, Taryn Ling 3-3 0-0 7, Kate Dilsaver 4-7 7-8 16, Aniya Seymore 2-5 1-3 6, Riley Wells 1-1 2-4 4. Totals: 17-30 10-17 50.
Norfolk (5-5): Nealy Brummond 1-2 3-4 6, Anden Baumann 1-9 0-0 3, Erin Schwanebeck 0-2 0-0 0, Karly Kalin 1-4 2-5 4, Chelsea Strom 1-6 5-6 7, Jalen Hoffman 2-6 0-0 5, Hailey Kleinschmit 3-8 2-2 8, Makenna Skiff 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 9-35 14-20 34.