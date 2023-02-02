The Norfolk High boys and girls basketball teams did a lot of things well during their respective games against Lincoln Southeast.
But the Panthers didn’t always capitalize offensively and, with little margin for error against a pair of quality opponents, Norfolk fell short in both contests as the 12-6 Knights–the No. 5-rated squad in Class A–won the boys matchup 58-43, following Southeast’s 51-29 victory over the Panthers in girls action.
Norfolk led 4-0 in the boys game on back-to-back driving layups by sophomore Chase Swanson, and led 6-4 moments later after Brayden Hendershot scored from the wing, but a series of early turnovers, exploited by the Knights’ quickness, reduced the Panthers’ opportunity to produce offense in the first half.
Norfolk managed just a handful of additional field goal attempts during the next five minutes and made just one, late in the quarter, while Southeast made 6 of 14 shots–including baskets on four straight possessions for a 9-0 run that resulted in a 13-8 lead after the first period.
A 22-point burst of offense in the second quarter expanded the Knights’ lead to 35-22 at halftime and, although Norfolk trailed by 14-to-19 points for most of the remainder of the game, the Panthers were able to cut the deficit to 13 points twice in the second half.
“I thought we played well. Defensively, we were really sharp and executed what we needed to,” Norfolk boys coach Ben Bohn said. “Obviously, the scoreboard said otherwise, but when you give up 18 turnovers in the first half, you can’t play defense off turnovers.”
“When we got into the half court in the second half when we took care of (the ball) better, the details that we’ve really been working on, we executed as well as we’ve done,” he said. “The rebounding difference–they’re big and athletic, and that’s hard to combat. There were a couple here or there that we could have got with better checkouts.”
Southeast’s rebounding advantage included size and depth, with seven players at 6’ 4 or taller–featuring athletic 6’ 8 senior Bangot Dak and skilled 6’ 5 rebounder Jake Hilkermann, who tipped in three offensive rebounds as part of his 16 points.
But the Knights also had quickness, with guards Taye Moore, D’marius Shumaker, and BJ Bradford providing pressure defense all over the court.
“They’re a good basketball team, they’re deep, they can sub guys in–fresh bodies–and really try to get the pace going defensively,” Bohn said. “That bothered us in the first half a lot. We took steps forward in the second half in handling that. It’s not new stuff, we’ve seen it before, but it’s something we’ve got to get better at.”
The Panthers trailed 39-26 in the third period following back-to-back drives to the basket by Jack Borgmann and Hendershot, then trailed 46-32 after three quarters.
Similarly, Easton Sullivan cut the deficit to 13 again with a 3 a minute into the fourth, but the Knights’ outscored Norfolk 10-2 over the next three minutes to lead by 21 points, and both teams turned the game over to substitutes to determine the 58-43 final score.
Swanson finished with 12 points for Norfolk (3-14), while Hendershot contributed 10 off the bench–the only two Panthers to reach double-figures in scoring.
The Knights, who made 24 of 61 field goal tries (39 percent)--just 2 of 23 from beyond the arc–were led by Moore’s 18 points, along with the 16 from Hilkermann, and 10 by Bradford.
Offensively, on several occasions during the game, Norfolk’s ball movement was exceptional against the Southeast defense, but the result was not always a made field goal. The Panthers made 18 of 45 shot attempts (40 percent), including 3 of 16 from the 3-point line (19 percent).
“We got fairly good looks on a lot of our possessions, especially the ones we got in the half court,” Bohn said. “I’m not disappointed at all. Our kids played hard, as usual. The credit goes to Southeast–they’re a good basketball team.”
IN THE GIRLS GAME, Norfolk’s offensive drought during the final 6 ½ minutes of the second quarter was a difference-maker.
Although trailing just 12-10 after the first quarter, despite making just 2 of 9 field goal attempts, the Panthers struggled in the second–making just 1 of 9 shots.
Southeast (9-9) took advantage, scoring 14-straight unanswered points in the final 6 ½ minutes of the period to lead 28-13 at halftime.
“I was proud of how we played coming out of the gate, we kind of had that the way that we wanted,” Norfolk girls coach Ben Ries said. “In the second quarter there was just a long drought, a stretch which I felt a lot of was self-inflicted. We got loose with the basketball, and we missed on some 50-50 balls (rebounds) that we need to come up with to create those possessions.”
The Panthers still trailed by 13, 36-23, after three quarters, but had outscored Southeast 10-8 in the third.
“I was really happy with the way our team played in the third quarter. They really competed and put ourselves in some good situations,” Ries said. “We had the foul count in our favor at 6-1, but we couldn’t get ourselves in position to start shooting free throws. So, again, some self-inflicted situations, but I was really proud of how we kept attacking.”
However, the Knights got consecutive 3s by Samantha Searcey–whose game-high 18 points led all scorers–and Kya Branch that provided a 42-25 advantage, and Southeast outscored Norfolk 9-4 the rest of the way to secure the 51-29 win.
“We talked to our team after the game about how we played 2 ½ solid quarters, but we’ve got to find ways to stop inflicting ourselves with bad possessions,” Ries said. “I feel like we’re getting better. This week the things we worked on in practice, we saw our kids execute, and simple fundamental things–it wasn’t perfect out there, but our kids are trying to improve, and that helped us in a lot of parts of that game. We’ve just got to continue that improvement.”
Only Tasha Eisenhauer reached double-figure scoring for the 2-16 Panthers with 11 points, while Cameryn Skiff and Emerson Waldow each contributed 8 points.
Boys game
Lincoln Southeast 13 22 11 12 – 58
Norfolk 8 14 10 11 – 43
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST (12-6): D’marius Shumaker 1-4 0-0 2, Mikey Ngoyi 0-2 0-0 0, BJ Bradford 4-6 2-2 10, Bangot Dak 3-5 1-2 7, Jaziah Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Taye Moore 7-14 3-4 18, Deng Giet 2-5 0-0 5, Trey Gray 0-2 0-0 0, Wade Voss 0-1 0-0 0, Jake Hilkermann 7-13 2-3 16, Henry Woods 0-4 0-0 0, Daniel Schafer 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 24-61 8-11 58.
NORFOLK (3-14): Coleson Barritt 1-2 0-3 2, Easton Sullivan 2-7 3-5 8, Caleb Grashorn 0-0 1-2 1, Brayden Hendershot 4-8 0-0 10, Ethan Synovec 1-2 0-1 2, Chase Swanson 6-11 0-0 12, Jack Borgmann 2-8 00-1 4, Isaiah Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Braylon Owens 1-3 0-0 2, Taiven Winsley 0-1 0-0 0, Mason Dixon 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 18-45 4-12 43.
Girls game
Lincoln Southeast 12 16 8 15 – 51
Norfolk 10 3 10 6 – 29
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST (9-9): Mya Montoya 1-5 0-0 3, Samantha Searcey 6-13 5-7 18, Catrice Olds 5-13 1-2 12, Kya Branch 1-4 0-0 3, Anna Long 5-11 0-0 12, Avaerie Graves 0-0 1-2 1, Nyaluak Dak 1-7 0-0 2. Totals: 19-52 7-11 51.
NORFOLK (2-16): Emerson Waldow 3-13 1-6 8, Atley Baumann 0-2 0-0 0, Raina Andreasen 0-2 0-0 0, Abigail Ruda 1-3 0-0 2, Emma Long 0-1 0-0 0, Cameryn Skiff 1-8 6-6 8, Tasha Eisenhauer 3-15 3-4 11, Brooklyn Branz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 8-45 10-16 29.