The Norfolk High School girls soccer team played stellar defense for 79 1/2 minutes against Lincoln Southeast, but all the visiting Knights needed was a pair of goals in 30 seconds.
Those two goals allowed Southeast to defeat the host Panthers on parents night Tuesday at Memorial Field, which was the second time in eight days that the Knights claimed a 2-0 win.
"Southeast is a very good team," Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said. "Obviously, they possessed the ball very well, and they have some girls who are very good at the top. They kept the ball away from us."
In the 58th minute, Ella Johnson's cross set up Lucy Hall with an open shot at the net, and she took advantage. In the 59th minute, Katie Childress fired a shot from the 20-yard line that hit the upper left section of the goal.
"I felt like they came out a lot harder in the second half, ready to attack and ready to score and hungry to score," Southeast coach Liz Kremer said. "It's a huge morale booster for sure, but we didn't want to let up."
Prior to those shots, Southeast had been controlling possession throughout the match. The Knights ended the first half with an 11-1 advantage in total shots, including 8-0 on goal. But the Norfolk defense, led by goal keeper Tasha Eisenhauer's eight saves, kept Southeast at bay.
"They did a phenomenal job defending. Keeping it scoreless while facing that many shots is impressive," Mather said. "We've been solid defensively all year, and today was no different. Unfortunately, when you do that for as long as we did, eventually the dam's going to break."
In fact, possession was on Norfolk's offensive side of the field just twice in the first 30 minutes.
"We definitely dominated possession, but we just couldn't get our shots to fall in the first half," Kremer said. "We just talked about, at halftime, our intensity and coming out and making sure that we were crashing the net."
Eisenhauer finished with 12 saves as the Knights fired 14 shots on goal, leading to a 21-4 advantage in total shots.
Norfolk managed two shots on goal, both of which were saved by Johanne Hagen.
"I thought that we could maybe come out with a little bit better game plan and have a little bit more possession in the first half than we did, so it was a little disappointing that we had to defend the way we did," Mather said.
Southeast (8-6) ends the regular season having won four straight, while Norfolk (7-8) has dropped four of its final five since a 6-4 start.
Lincoln SE (8-6) 0 2 — 2
Norfolk (7-8) 0 0 — 0
Goals: (LSE) Lucy Hall, Katie Childress. Assist: (LSE) Ella Johnson. Saves: (LSE) Johanne Hagen 2; (N) Tasha Eisenhauer 12.