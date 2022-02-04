Lincoln Southeast took home victories over the Panthers in both the boys and girls games Friday night.
The Norfolk High boys team put together its best string of points during the first quarter, a 9-2 burst that provided the Panthers their only lead of the game at 9-8, but the Knights responded with an 11-0 run to lead 26-16 at halftime.
Norfolk would only reduce the deficit to single digits twice in the second half before falling to Southeast 57-41.
Earlier, the Lincoln Southeast girls trailed the Panthers 9-4 after the first quarter and 22-16 at the half before outscoring Norfolk 21-5 in the third to lead 37-27 entering the the final period.
Then, despite a late rally that saw the Panthers close to within 42-40 on a 3 by Tasha Eisenhauer with 30 seconds left to play, Southeast held on for a 45-40 win.
“We were stuck on that ‘9’ for a while in the first quarter; we had some good runs, but we just can’t do it enough,” Norfolk boys coach Matt Shelsta said. “That’s been the story of our year–we just can’t be consistent long enough.”
“They complete those little passes where we’re in the right spot, but they’re taller, quicker, they make those plays and we don’t,” he said. “That’s kind of the story of the year.”
Offensively, Norfolk (2-15) made 12 of 38 field goal attempts, 5 of 19 from beyond the arc, but the Panthers were unable to string together successful possessions against the Knights man defense and occasional pressure.
“I thought we had a size advantage, but we settled for a lot of perimeter shots, didn’t really get any short corner or high post touches,” Southeast coach Joey Werning said. “Eventually, we started to puncture the zone a little bit, got some dribble penetration with some dump-offs and some pitch-out 3s to open the game up.”
The Panthers got a boost from Colby James who provided a pair of 3s in the second quarter and another to open the second half, but the Knights scored eight-straight points before Norfolk scored again and established a 34-21 lead that became a 41-26 advantage as the third period ended.
James added four free throws to his field goal that ended the third as part of the Panthers last comeback chance early in the final quarter–cutting the deficit to nine points, at 41-32–but Southeast’s defense began turning Norfolk turnovers into transition offense.
“Once we got a lead we were able to turn up the pressure and were able to turn them over a little bit,” Werning said. “We’ve got an exciting group with an exciting future, we’ve just got to keep learning and gaining experience.”
The Knights scored points one way or another on six consecutive fastbreaks–among them two three-point plays on driving layups and two penetrate-and-dish dunks–as Southeast established its largest lead of the game, at 20 points, before substitutes on both sides finalized the Knights’ 57-41 win.
“We do good things, but I just didn’t think we valued the ball,” Shelsta said. “We didn’t dribble well, didn’t take care of it. We weren’t very strong with our drives. Colby James did that pretty well, but we’ve got to get more guys doing that. We emphasize it every day.”
James’ 12 points led the Panthers offensively, while Kamari Moore finished with 11. No other Norfolk player scored more than five points.
“(Norfolk) battled, they’re a gritty team–they’re tough, and they’re scrappy,” Werning said. “Moore is a nice player, so for us to hold him to 10 or so below his average and 2 of 10 from 3–I thought we did a nice job.”
Erin Schwanebeck contributed a 3 and two more points on a drive to establish the Norfolk girls’ 9-4 first-quarter lead.
The senior, who finished with 13 points, then scored three-straight field goals to open the second period and extend the Panthers’ advantage to 15-6 before Norfolk took a 22-16 lead into intermission.
The crucial third quarter allowed Southeast to turn the tables on the Panthers as the Knights packaged points into several small runs of four, five, and six points as part of a 21-5 offensive advantage during the period.
Ten of those points came from Southeast’s 6-foot 2 post player Nyluak Dak who began asserting herself more effectively inside the paint. The sophomore would finish the game with 17 points to lead all scorers.
“The big girl killed us; she’s tough and finishes well, but some of it was us–we did not box her out (on rebounds), so we were just trying to go get rebounds and she out-jumped us,” Norfolk coach Jared Oswald said. “If you don’t put a body on her that’s going to happen, and I thought our post defense wasn’t real good against her, poor positioning on our part that we hadn’t had a problem with most of the game.”
The Knights led 37-27 entering the game’s final quarter but, following a 3 from Samantha Searcey, struggled to score–making just 2 of 5 free throws.
Meanwhile, Norfolk managed a pair of 3s by Tessa Gall, as part of her 11-point total, and a baseline drive from Abbigail Long that gradually brought the Panthers back–until Eisenhauer’s 3 with 30 seconds left had Norfolk trailing 42-40.
“We get it down to a one-possession game and have a chance, but we had a couple turnovers,” Oswald said. “I thought turnovers were a big story all game long; our decision-making was not very good, the poorest it’s been in five or six games.”
Unfortunately, the Panthers wouldn’t score again, while Southeast’s Searcey locked up the Knights’ 45-40 win by making 3 of 4 free throws in the game’s final 10 seconds.
Boys game
Lincoln Southeast 12 14 15 16 – 57
Norfolk 9 7 10 15 – 41
Lincoln Southeast (7-10): D’marius Shumaker 0-1 0-0 0, BJ Bradford 4-10 3-3 12, Bangot Dak 2-3 0-1 4, Taye Moore 3-9 2-3 9, Trey Gray 0-1 2-2 2, Jackson Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Wade Voss 7-10 2-2 16, Henry Woods 3-4 0-0 8, Daniel Schafer 2-3 0-0 6. Totals: 21-43 10-12 57.
Norfolk (2-15): Kamari Moore 4-17 1-2 11, Chase Swanson 1-1 2-2 5, Easton Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0, Tanner Eisenhauer 2-4 1-2 5, Jack Borgmann 1-4 2-2 4, Colby James 3-9 4-4 12, Devon Bader 1-2 2-2 4. Totals: 12-38 12-14 41.
Girls game
Lincoln Southeast 4 12 21 8 – 45
Norfolk 9 13 5 13 – 40
Lincoln Southeast (8-10): Samantha Searcey 1-4 4-6 7, Catrice Olds 4-5 3-9 11, Tayah Ryan 2-3 1-2 5, Kya Branch 1-6 0-0 4, Katelyn Rutledge 0-1 1-2 1, Kaitlyn Freudenberg 1-6 0-1 2, Nyluak Dak 7-11 3-6 17, Cortney Covington 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 16-41 12-25 45.
Norfolk (3-14): Emerson Waldow 0-0 1-2 1, Amber Schwanebeck 0-2 0-0 0, Tasha Eisenhauer 2-4 1-3 6, Tessa Gall 4-18 1-2 11, Abbigail Long 1-2 0-0 2, Erin Schwanebeck 5-9 2-2 13, Cameryn Skiff 1-3 5-8 7, Lauren Hinrichs 0-3 0-1 0. Totals: 13-41 10-18 40.