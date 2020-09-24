Lincoln Pius X overpowers Norfolk in sweep

There’s a reason why the Lincoln Pius X Thunderbolts were ranked in the top 25 in the country to start the season as they put on a great showing on Thursday night in the 25-17, 25-14 and 25-19 sweep over the Norfolk Panthers.
The Panthers struggled to get into any sort of rhythm in the contest against the Thunderbolts as Lincoln Pius X slowly separated themselves from Norfolk in every set.
“They have a great talent pool and amazing coaching,” Norfolk coach Katie Wright-Oswald said. “Overall they are extremely disciplined and they’re very talented at what they do.”
Lincoln Pius X took advantage of the Panthers at the service line and on the attack. The Thunderbolts were able to serve up six aces while the Panthers had 11 service errors.
It helped but it didn’t stop Lincoln Pius X from using multiple ways to attack and tough defense to take down the Panthers.
“It was a good win — if you can serve better you are probably going to have a good chance of winning that game,” Lincoln Pius X coach Katie Wenz said. “I was happy with how everyone played and with how everyone was able to contribute.”
Early on in each set, the Panthers played right with the Thunderbolts trailing by a few points and playing at the same level as the Thunderbolts. But, as each set got deeper and deeper, Lincoln Pius X would put a string of points together and used the momentum to finish each set.
“We told the girls that the ‘level of play is going to get better and we have work to match that level of play.’ Overall they did a good job of working together,” Wright-Oswald said. “We started to see that gap from them come in when we got to 13, 14 and 15 points.
Norfolk’s only lead of the night came in the third set when they were leading 1-0. It was a lead that slipped away very quickly.
During the match, Tessa Gall helped lead the Panthers with eight kills and 17 digs while Karly Kalin, Erin Schwanebeck and Agdaly Sanchez each pitched in with a combined 18 kills.
On the other side, seniors Leah Mach and Alexis Markowski both led the Thunderbolts on the attack with a combined 19 kills, two aces and two blocks.
“They have a lot of experience so they can set the tempo and set the tone as leaders,” Wenz said. “Our defense helped out in a big way tonight as well.”
At the beginning of the season, Lincoln Pius X was ranked No. 25 in the country in the AVCA/USA Today poll. Ever since they have had a target on their back as they have had everyone bring their best in the effort to take them down.
“It’s a great feeling being able to represent the state — it shows how hard the kids work and how hard the kids play,” Wenz said. “Teams want to step it up a little more when they play us. But at the end of the day, we tell the kids that the rankings do not matter, it’s how you play the game.”
The Thunderbolts are currently 9-2 with both of their loses coming to the hands of 14-1 Papillion-LaVista South.
“Unfortunately we haven’t beat Papio South yet, we have the potential to but we need to clean some things up,” Wenz said.
Entering the week, Norfolk was on a six match-losing skid but they were able to come away with a 3-1 victory against Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday.
“Sometimes we just need sometime to refocus — we did some reevaluating and redid some priorities now that we are halfway through the season,” Wright-Oswald said. “We really wanted to improve team chemistry and we could see that tonight.”
The Panthers will look to get back some more confidence back as they host Fremont next Tuesday as Lincoln Pius X will host an invite this Saturday.
“Having this time for practice will be nice because we can see what we are capable of doing and we now have to execute against Fremont,” Wright-Oswald said. “We got to make sure we focus on us and what we can do.”
Lincoln Pius X 3, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Pius X (10-2) 25 25 25
Norfolk (4-9) 17 14 19
LINCOLN PIUS X – Sydney Gubbels 2k; Josie Gabel 2a; Cora Thomas 6k, 1b, 1a; Leah Mach 10k, 1b; Regan Haith 4k, 2b; Miriam Miller 1b; Alexis Markowski 9k, 1b, 2a; Adison Markowski 1k, 1a; Sophia Gallagher 1k, 1a.
NORFOLK – Jaci Driscoll 6d, 1a; Carlie Streich 3d; Tessa Gall 8k, 1b, 17d; Ali Sovereign 3k, 6d; Karly Kalin 7k, 1a, 10d; Erin Schwanebeck 6k, 1a, 8d; Chelsea Storm 1d; Agdaly Sanchez 5k, 2d.