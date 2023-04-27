Sometimes playing well isn’t enough to guarantee victory. That was precisely the case in the Norfolk High baseball team’s loss to Lincoln Pius X Thursday evening at Veterans Memorial Field.
Norfolk, and pitcher C.J. Hoffman, played well–very well–but the Panthers still came up short in a 2-0 loss to Lincoln Pius X (15-7) in a game played Thursday evening at Veterans Memorial Field.
“They had their best pitcher on the mound tonight, and their guys played great defense behind him, and we had our best pitcher on the mound, and our guys played great defense behind him,” Norfolk coach Brian Disch said. “It was a good-played game. We’ve just got to find a way to score a couple runs.”
Hoffman, Norfolk’s starting pitcher, walked the first Pius X batter he faced but, with a steady defense providing error-free support behind him, got out of that first inning unscathed, then cruised through the next four innings without allowing a hit or even a baserunner.
“C.J. hasn’t pitched in probably a week-and-a-half or two weeks. He had a little arm soreness,” Disch said. “So we’re just being a little bit careful with him. He may not have had the zip that he normally has, but he definitely had his breaking ball and his change-up and his control. Hopefully he can build on that and give us a great shot at districts next week.”
In his six full innings of work, Hoffman allowed two runs–both occurring on the one Pius X hit–while striking out three and walking two.
“Obviously, he’s a very good pitcher, and he kept us off balance. We didn’t barrel too many balls–except for that one,” Pius X coach Troy Charf said. “He had us off balance, and there’s no way around it.”
That one hit, a two-run blast by Jesus Yanez over the right field fence, arrived in the sixth inning and came with one out and teammate Drew Drake on base following a base on balls.
“Jesus hasn’t had any other home runs. He’s a sophomore who, about halfway through the year, has become a regular starter,” Charf said. “Our pitcher, Richeson, was good. We played good defense behind him, and he threw strikes.”
Richeson threw well for the Thunderbolts although Norfolk batters tagged the senior for seven hits during the game, including doubles by Carson Anderson and Jack Borgmann and singles by five other players.
But the base paths were less than kind to the Panthers.
Norfolk left four runners on base in the game–three in scoring position–and also lost base runners on a Richeson pick-off at first, a rundown, and a Thunderbolts’ double-play.
All of those lost base runners occurred in critical innings, with the Panthers threatening to score but, even then, there were other opportunities.
In the third inning, Zach Cordner and Carter Ramaekers led off with back-to-back singles, but Cordner was picked off at first, and Ramaekers got caught in a rundown between first and second while trying to stretch his line drive to left into a double. A Richeson strikeout promptly ended the inning.
Likewise, in the fifth, Anderson started the inning with a double to the left field fence. Jacob Colligan’s sacrifice bunt moved Anderson to third with one out, but two Pius X plays in the outfield stopped the threat.
“We had the lead-off double, then we got the bunt down to move the runner to third,” Disch said. “They brought their infield in, and Zach did a really good job (driving the ball to right), but the right fielder just came in and made the play on it. It was shallow enough that we couldn’t tag (and score) on that play. Then Carter came up next and hit a really good ball to center field and the kid made a diving catch.”
Hoffman singled to start the sixth, but got caught in a double-play while heading to second when Easton Sullivan lashed a line drive to the Thunderbolts’ second baseman. Immediately after the double-play, Borgmann sent his double down the left field line. The inning ended on Hudson Waldow’s fly out to right.
Ramaekers pitched the seventh inning in relief of Hoffman, walking the first batter he faced before turning a comeback ground ball into a 1-6-3 double-play. Ramaekers then ended the Thunderbolts’ half-inning with a strikeout, giving Norfolk a chance for a seventh-inning come-from-behind bid.
A pair of inning-opening ground outs by the Panthers, along with a pop-up to short, ended the game–stranding one final base runner, Colligan, who had walked.
Despite giving up the seven hits to Norfolk, Richeson pitched all seven innings for the Thunderbolts, striking out four and walking just one.
Disch hopes that his team’s performance against Richeson, along with facing–and hitting–quality pitching recently in other games as well, will provide confidence for his 8-16 squad as post season play draws near.
“We faced Kearney last weekend, and faced their No. 1, 2, and 3 pitchers and put up 13 hits,” Disch said. “Here we see a really good No. 1 pitcher, which is what we’re going to see in a district tournament anyway, and hopefully we gain some confidence.”
“When I walked over to talk to them, they looked disappointed–not defeated,” he said. “They felt they should win that baseball game, which is good, but I also think they feel confident that we’re getting better offensively and are getting better as a team down the stretch.”
Lincoln Pius X (15-7) 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 – 2 1 1
Norfolk (8-16) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 7 0
WP: Jack Richeson. LP: C.J. Hoffman.
2B: (N) Carson Anderson, Jack Borgmann. HR: (LPX) Jesus Yanez.