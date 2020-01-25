If a football victory can be determined by a matter of inches, the difference in the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team’s win over the Panthers was a matter of seconds--4.6 of them, to be exact.
Both of the Pius X basketball squads came to Norfolk with well-deserved reputations--the boys squad was 11-2 and recently ranked fifth in the state of Nebraska, while the girls team boasted a 12-0 record and a No. 2 ranking.
And both left with another win, with the Thunderbolts edging the Norfolk boys 53-51 on a last-second layup after the Pius X girls walloped the Panthers 58-33 earlier in the afternoon.
Based on the intensity displayed during the first quarter by both teams, the boys game was a battle right from the opening tip, with every possession a critical trip down the floor.
That intensity never wavered throughout the game and was at its peak in the final period as each possession became a potentially game-winning play.
Norfolk clawed its way to a 46-42 lead with 2:39 remaining, only to see Sam Hoiberg and Mitchell Sebek drain back-to-back 3s to put the Thunderbirds ahead 48-46 with under a minute to play.
But Kallan Herman’s 3 from the left corner with 30 seconds left began a series of punch-and-counterpunch moves planned during coaches’ timeouts--and Pius X was first to strike.
Following a timeout by Thunderbolts’ coach Brian Spicka, Charlie Hoiberg’s 3 returned Pius X to a 51-49 lead, but a Norfolk timeout by coachTony Siske with 10 seconds left led to a Tyson Stelling wide-open basket after a cut into the lane on an inbounds play from underneath the basket that tied the game at 51 and earned an immediate timeout call by Spicka with what appeared to be two seconds left.
When the officials determined that more time should be put back on the clock, the decision of 4.6 seconds was game-changing, because the Thunderbolts needed to go the length of the floor--and that’s exactly what they did.
A pass to halfcourt ended up in the hands of senior Kolbe Rada, who had the presence of mind to maneuver through traffic with his eyes up the floor. Three dribbles after crossing the timeline he found teammate Tayden Gentrup cutting diagonally across the lane for a layup. The buzzer sounded as the ball touched the backboard before settling into the net, giving the Thunderbolts a 53-51 win.
“That’s a play that we usually run at the end of games if we get a chance; it kind of broke up just a little bit when Kolbe had a lot of attention on him,” Spicka said. “But he was smart enough and trusting enough of his teammates to be able to see who was open and get him the ball, and believe that Tay was going to be able to make that shot.”
“We told him that with 4.6 seconds he could have three dribbles--that’s the rule of thumb--and that was about it,” he said. “We practice those end of game situations, but it is very hard to simulate and we always miss those in practice. We’re okay with missing in practice as long as we get the shot.”
The teams had exchanged the lead 13 times throughout the contest--seven times in the fourth quarter alone--and neither team led by more than six points, which was the Panthers’ advantage when Kallan Herman drilled a 3 from the wing for a 26-20 lead to open the third period.
Other than a 17-all tie with two-and-a-half minutes left in the second quarter, Norfolk held the lead all of that period and half of the third before the Thunderbolts’ 10-0 run caught the Panthers at 30 and continued until Pius X held a 35-30 lead--its largest of the game.
But, even then, Norfolk came back on 3s by Cameron Eisenhauer and Isaac Heimes to lead 36-35 after three quarters of play.
“Norfolk has been playing really well lately; they’re really close--with narrow losses to Omaha North and North Star, and a win over Lincoln High on the road yesterday,” Spicka said. “Their record does not reflect anything about what kind of team that is. They have good scorers, they play incredibly well together, they play really really hard, and they make things difficult for you all over the floor. An environment like this makes them even better. We knew this was going to be a dogfight one way or the other, and it was.”
Spicka described the defensive effort and identity that the Thunderbolts consider their ‘every game’ identity, but Norfolk matched that effort all game long, and Siske said he was “very proud of our team.”
“(Pius X) is a good team. I think we’re going in the right direction; we said that last weekend but lost a couple tough ones last week. We just need to take that next step and get over the hump,” Siske said. “They executed a play, and luckily for them they had time put back on the clock. It was just enough time--they won at the buzzer.”
Siske added that “three weeks ago we weren’t in this position, we wouldn’t have had an opportunity to win this game.”
“I told the team after the game I was proud of them and that we’re going to keep pushing them as coaches,” he said. “We’re going to keep working, and hopefully together we’re going to find a way to take that next step.”
Eisenhauer finished the game with 18 points for Norfolk, while Herman added 13. Sam Hoiberg’s 16 points led the way offensively for Pius X.
IN THE GIRLS GAME, the Thunderbolts had too much of everything--size, speed, and scoring--for the Panthers.
Pius X led 16-0 before Norfolk got a field goal with four seconds left in the first quarter from Erin Schwanebeck, and the Thunderbolts increased that lead to 29-10 at halftime and 47-21 after three quarters before finishing off the 48-33 win.
“They’re good, really good, there’s no doubt about it,” Norfolk coach Jared Oswald said. “We thought we had some things we could do defensively to slow them down, but their point guard (Jillian Aschoff) makes them go, and then, when you’ve got a weapon down on the baseline like (Alexis) Markowski it’s so tough to stop.”
“They’re about as complete a team as we’ve seen in awhile. You can only do so much defensively, so you have to answer the bell offensively,” he said. “We just did not score.”
The Panthers made just 11 of 54 field goal attempts (20 percent), including 4 of 26 3-point tries (16 percent). Anden Baumann scored 11 points for Norfolk.
Markowski, a 6-foot-3 junior postplayer made 7 of 9 field goals and 5 of 6 free throws to total 19 points for the Thunderbolts, with 6-foot-two forward Lauren Taubenheim adding 12 points.
Boys game
Lincoln Pius X 8 12 15 18 -- 53
Norfolk 11 13 12 15 -- 51
Lincoln Pius X (12-2): Sam Hoiberg 5-8 3-6 16, Mitchell Sebek 2-7 0-1 5, Charlie Hoiberg 3-9 0-0 8, Sam Hastreiter 2-5 0-0 4, Kolbe Rada 3-8 1-2 8, Jake Greisen 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas Linderman 1-2 0-0 2, Tayden Gentrup 4-6 0-0 8. Totals: 21-46 4-9 53.
Norfolk (5-10): Gage Dohren 1-1 0-0 2, Tyler Wilson 1-2 2-2 4, Isaac Heimes 1-4 2-2 5, Kallan Herman 4-10 3-4 13, Tyson Stelling 4-9 0-0 9, Cameron Eisenhauer 6-10 3-4 18. Totals: 17-36 10-12 51.
Girls game
Lincoln Pius X 16 13 18 11 -- 58
Norfolk 2 8 11 12 -- 33
Lincoln Pius X (13-0): Matti Reiling 0-5 0-0 0, Miriam Miller 0-5 4-4 4, Jillian Aschoff 3-8 2-2 9, Lauren Taubenheim 5-8 0-0 12, Adison Markowski 3-6 0-0 8, Charlee Hagedorn 2-4 0-0 5, Leah Mach 0-1 1-2 1, Alexis Markowski 7-8 5-6 19. Totals: 20-47 12-14 58.
Norfolk (9-7): Nealy Brummond 2-8 0-2 5, Anden Baumann 4-11 1-2 11, Erin Schwanebeck 3-9 0-0 6, Karly Kalin 1-6 0-2 2, Chelsea Strom 1-3 2-2 5, Jalen Hoffman 0-5 0-0 0, Hailey Kleinschmit 0-9 2-2 2. Totals: 11-54 7-12 33.