FREMONT – The Norfolk Auto Center Seniors saw their state tournament hopes soured by Jordan Lemon on Monday.

The Lincoln Northeast Judds Brothers Construction pitcher delivered a complete game two-hitter and a 1-0 victory in an A-6 area tournament elimination game at Nick Novak Field.

“(The players) said he was really mixing it up and had a couple good pitches,” Norfolk coach Tom Sullivan said. “He was sneaky quick, and our guys couldn’t catch up with that.

“He was the opposite of us – he threw strikes. He stayed on top of the count, and when you do that, good things will happen.”

Norfolk (19-21) only got four runners on base against Lemon, who recorded the final out as he reached the pitch count limit.

Carter Ramaekers singled with two outs in the top of the first, Dylan Viergutz walked to start off the third, Wes Koenig walked with two outs in the fourth and Jack Borgmann singled with two outs in the sixth.

None of those runners advanced past first base.

Sullivan said rarely getting a leadoff batter on hurt Norfolk’s offense.

“That’s our bunting situations,” he said. “And their catcher was good enough and their pitcher quick enough that we couldn’t really get anything going on the basepaths.”

Lincoln Northeast only outhit Norfolk 4-2 but had more chances thanks to five walks and three hit batters.

Lincoln Northeast left the bases loaded in the first, third and fourth innings, but it did get the game’s lone run in the fourth on Trae Brandt’s RBI single to left field with two outs.

Koenig went 2 ⅔ innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and three walks. Sawyer Wolff took the loss in relief, allowing the run on three hits with one strikeout and two walks.

“The pitchers got in trouble with walks but we got out of those innings,” Sullivan said. “They just had that one (run). When you give them one run, it gives the offense a chance to do something to stay in the game. We just couldn’t do that. (Lemon) kept us off-balance. He’s a good pitcher, and they’re a good team.”

Norfolk finished short of a state tournament berth, but this team only had six players who won’t still be in high school this fall.

“It was a really good year,” Sullivan said. “ We never gave up and it was a really good group of boys.

“We’ll have the team that we had last year as Juniors that made a state run in addition to some really good Juniors coming up (next summer). The future is bright for Norfolk baseball. We’re on the right track.”

Norfolk 000 000 0 – 0 2 0

Lincoln Northeast 000 100 x – 1 4 0

WP: Jordan Lemon. LP: Sawyer Wolff.

